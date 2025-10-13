Fort Bend County Commissioners Court Approves New Precinct Maps in Heated 3-2 vote

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Fort Bend County commissioners approved new precinct boundaries Monday in a 3-2 party-line vote that Republicans said corrects an illegal 2021 map that failed to meet state and federal requirements. The meeting was heated, with County Judge KP George repeatedly slamming the gavel for order as commissioners clashed verbally.

Republicans vote for a new map, Democrats oppose

Republican Commissioners Andy Meyers and Vincent Morales and County Judge KP George voted for the new map. Democrats Grady Prestage and Dexter McCoy voted against it. The new map takes effect Jan. 1, 2026.

"Today Commissioners Court took action to correct what had been a flawed process that resulted in an illegal map that did not meet state and federal statutes," Meyers said. Meyers voted against the 2021 map and says the new map "corrects those deficiencies."

Legal concerns over 2021 redistricting map

An order was entered into the record with language describing the 2020-21 maps as "unlawful" due to concerns about race being used in drawing lines.

Democrats deny race was the primary factor in determining the 2021 boundaries, even though Judge George, a Democrat at the time, highlighted what he called "opportunity districts" for African Americans, South Asians and Hispanics when the map was approved. Democrats argue the new maps will invite legal challenges.

New map reflects county's 50-50 political split

The new precinct boundaries more accurately reflect the actual political makeup of Fort Bend County. The county is about 50% Democratic and 50% Republican. The map approved Monday will be evenly split, with two Democratic and two Republican precincts. The current map has three Democratic and one Republican precincts.

The redistricting effort followed Texas Rep. Matt Morgan, R-Richmond, sending a letter to commissioners stating that about one-fifth of the county's voting precincts did not meet the state's population requirements.

"All of our constituents deserve a map that represents the political makeup of the county," Meyers said. "That is what we have achieved."

2021 map drew commissioner out of his house

The 2021 map drew Meyers' home out of Precinct 3, a move Republicans called cold and calculated by the Democratic majority. The redistricting came as Meyers was providing end-of-life care to his wife, Janet, in their longtime Sugar Land home. She died shortly before the residency deadline would have forced her husband to choose between relocating and ending his career.

McCoy calls redistricting revenge

McCoy calls the redistricting effort a waste of taxpayer money driven by political revenge rather than legal necessity.

"These new maps fracture established communities and prioritize political gain over fair representation," McCoy said in a recent interview.

Meyers noted that 2021 redistricting moved 80% of county residents to different precincts, meaning they were represented by officials they never voted for.

Despite McCoy's relentless attacks on both Meyers and George, the redistricting map backed by Meyers, George and Morales makes McCoy's precinct 58% Democratic.

Breakdown of new precinct boundaries

A resident advisory committee recommended five maps for consideration Sept. 29. The approved map creates two strong Democratic precincts and two strong Republican precincts.

Political breakdown of the new map:

Precinct 1: 59% Republican (Incumbent Vincent Morales-R)

Precinct 2: 68% Democratic (Incumbent Grady Prestage-D)

Precinct 3: 54% Republican (Incumbent Andy Meyers-R)

Precinct 4: 58% Democratic (Incumbent Dexter McCoy-D)

Democrats Claim Gerrymandering

McCoy said the new map represents gerrymandering that divides Asian and Hispanic communities to dilute their voting power in one of the most diverse counties in the nation.

Republicans say McCoy's current precinct is an illegal "coalition precinct" where no single minority group is large enough to form a majority, except that it is purposely drawn to stretch across the county to have that effect.

"I'm not happy about this process, but at some point, you've got to be a realist. It's going to happen," Prestage told the Houston Press last week.

McCoy and Prestage are up for reelection in 2026, along with George.

Morales and Meyers won reelection in November 2024.

The owner of Covering Katy News, Dennis Spellman, is also a member of the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner's staff.