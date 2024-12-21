Commissioner Morales Announces Revised 3,000-Acre Development Agreement for Fulshear Area

FULSHER, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales announced Tuesday the approval of an updated development agreement with Hines Real Estate, which he believes will ensure managed growth and infrastructure in a key undeveloped area of Fort Bend County.

"My priorities have always been to balance future development with the responsibility of safeguarding taxpayers and protecting the responsible growth of undeveloped tracts," Morales said. "When the initial agreement was presented by the Economic Opportunity and Development Director to the Commissioners Court, I felt it fell short of meeting those standards and left the county behind the 8-ball for future needs. After tabling the first proposal, I called for a thorough review from county staff and representatives from the developer and the city of Fulshear, to ensure we could negotiate a stronger agreement that benefits our community."

According to Morales, the agreement, unanimously approved by the Commissioners Court, includes measures to support growth and infrastructure improvements within a 3,000-acre parcel in North Fort Bend County. The parcel is bordered by FM 1093/Westpark Tollway to the north, FM 359/Candela to the east, Bois d'Arc Road to the west, and Winner-Foster Road to the south.

Morales thanked his fellow commissioners for their support, particularly Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers for his insights regarding growth and planning along the current and future Texas Heritage Parkway corridor.

"This new agreement represents a clear path forward for quality development along the future Texas Heritage Parkway corridor, south of the Westpark Tollway," Morales said.

Morales said it helps the county in the following areas:

Promoting Thoughtful Development: Avoiding over-development and piecemeal multi-family unit sales in favor of a cohesive growth strategy.

Avoiding over-development and piecemeal multi-family unit sales in favor of a cohesive growth strategy. Accelerating Infrastructure Improvements: Delivering road and drainage upgrades years earlier, which will reduce traffic congestion on FM 1093 and Westpark Tollway while proactively addressing long-term drainage and retention needs.

Delivering road and drainage upgrades years earlier, which will reduce traffic congestion on FM 1093 and Westpark Tollway while proactively addressing long-term drainage and retention needs. Ensuring Predictability in Planning: Facilitating collaboration across jurisdictions to prepare for significant growth projected over the next 10 to 25 years, particularly within the boundaries of Lamar Consolidated ISD, a designated hyper-growth school district.

Morales believes the agreement introduces new strategies for the county and developer to ensure responsible planning and growth, while delivering self-sustaining infrastructure and preserving quality of life in Precinct 1.

"As we move forward under the revised agreement, we are balancing our county's limited regulatory authority under Texas law with our commitment to protecting the quality of life for current and future residents," Morales said. "This decision reflects the vision for a vibrant, sustainable future for Fort Bend County that aligns with the ongoing growth of our region. It is our children and grandchildren who will ultimately benefit from the safety improvements and opportunities we are creating today, and we must lay the groundwork now to secure that future."

The owner of Covering Katy News is also employed by the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office.