McCoy announces County Judge run, Shike moves to Precinct 4 race

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Commissioner Dexter McCoy announced Thursday he is running for Fort Bend County judge in the 2026 election, prompting former Precinct 3 Constable Nabil Shike to switch from the judge's race to the Precinct 4 commissioner race.

The McCoy announcement came in a 90-second video posted on social media.

By waiting until December to announce his candidacy, McCoy circumvents a requirement that would have otherwise forced him to resign as commissioner to run for judge. The law allows officeholders to retain their positions when announcements come less than 13 months before the general election.

McCoy, a Democrat elected to the commissioners court in 2022, emphasized his record of service in the video.

"I didn't just show up yesterday because I decided to run for office," McCoy said. "I've been in this fight. Bottom line, I'm here to fight for the people alongside the people."

Shike, who lost his reelection bid for Precinct 3 constable last November to Republican Ali Sheikhani, had been running for county judge before McCoy's announcement prompted him to switch races.

"Precinct 4 is growing rapidly, and residents deserve strong leadership focused on improving infrastructure, strengthening public safety, expanding community services and addressing the needs of families and neighborhoods," Shike said in a news release.

McCoy joins a crowded Democratic primary field that includes 434th District Court Judge J Christian Becerra, Sugar Land Municipal Court Associate Judge Rachelle D. Carter, political consultant Muzzammil Sajjad and Ferrel C. Bonner.

The Republican primary includes incumbent County Judge KP George a former Democrat who switched parties, former Sugar Land City Council member Daniel Wong, CPA Kenneth E. Omoruyi and real estate agent Melissa M. Wilson.

Sugar Land attorney Jim Narvios is running as an independent.

The owner of Covering Katy News, Dennis Spellman, is also employed by the Precinct 3 Commissioners Office.