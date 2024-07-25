Fort Bend Commissioner Andy Meyers Planning for Abundant Clean Energy Expansion

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers has taken his commitment to reliable energy solutions to Austin, where, on Wednesday, he participated in crucial meetings centering around enhancing the state's clean energy production to ensure greater security, reliability, and affordability for Texans.

"As an appointed member of Governor Abbott’s Advanced Nuclear Reactor Working Group, I am working with other Texas leaders to deliver innovative solutions to ensure Texas remains a leader as the Energy Capital of the World," Meyers said.

Meyers emphasized the significance of these efforts in light of past challenges faced by Fort Bend County and the Houston Region during events like Hurricane Beryl and Winter Storm Uri, which caused widespread power outages. He stressed the urgent need to bolster the electric grid's resilience and accessibility to prevent similar disruptions in the future.

"The Working Group is preparing several recommendations over the next few weeks for the Governor’s review on ways to secure our State’s growing energy and economic needs. I continue to appreciate constituents’ input in this critical and ongoing effort," Meyers said.

× 1 of 2 Expand Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers speaking during a meeting of the Governor's Advanced Nuclear Working Group on July 24, 2024 in Austin. × 2 of 2 Expand Fort Bend County Precinct 3 The Texas Advanced Nuclear Working met in Austin on Wednesday, July 25. Prev Next

The initiative aligns with Meyers’ broader vision of promoting clean and sustainable energy solutions across Fort Bend County and beyond.

His advocacy underscores his desire to ensure that Fort Bend County has enough electricity for its residents and industrial development he's working to attract.

By engaging in these discussions at the state level, Commissioner Andy Meyers aims to pave the way for a more robust and reliable energy future for all Texans.

Meyers represents Sugar Land, Meadows Place and portions of Stafford and Missouri City on the Fort Bend County Commissioner's Court.

Covering Katy owner Dennis Spellman is employed by the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office.