Fort Bend County Approves $1.5 Million for Sugar Land 95 Memorial Honoring Convict Leasing Victims

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Fort Bend County Commissioner's Court voted Thursday to contribute $1.5 million in park bond funds toward construction of the Sugar Land 95 Memorial, honoring 95 individuals whose remains were discovered in 2018 at a Fort Bend ISD construction site.

The remains were found while workers were building the James Reese Career and Technical Center. Experts determined the individuals were Black men imprisoned under a convict leasing program following the abolition of slavery during the Reconstruction period.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers and his office worked with Fort Bend ISD to bring the inter-local agreement to fruition.

"Unfortunately, they (the prisoners) weren't treated well," Meyers said during an interview with KTRK ABC 13, following the meeting. "I think that's a lesson, and something we need to understand about our history."

Fort Bend ISD School Board President Kristin Tassin, who also served as board president when the remains were discovered, thanked commissioners for their support.

"We simply could not do it without you, and we just want to thank you so much for your support and partnership."

Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Dr. Marc Smith was also pleased with the county's partnership.

"I also just wanted to say thank you, Commissioner Meyers, for your leadership in helping us get to the finish line," Smith said. "This project also was a long time coming, and it's a perfect example of what partnership and working together looks like."

Fort Bend ISD Chief Communication Officer Chassidy Olainu-Alade said the county's contribution will help the district raise additional funds.

"We hope to be able to leverage to garner even more support from other entities and other local organizations," she said.

The bodies were removed and properly buried following their discovery. The school district has received a historical marker for the site, and the grounds received a historic cemetery designation by the Texas Historical Commission. A plaque honoring the 95 individuals sits at the area where they were discovered.

Reginald Moore's Legacy Continues Through Sugar Land 95 Memorial

Local activist Reginald Moore, who died in 2020, advocated for recognition of the Sugar Land 95 for years. His widow, Marilyn Moore, has continued his work and runs the nonprofit Friends of the Sugar Land 95, which is working with the school district to raise funds for the memorial.

"That was part of my husband's legacy," Marilyn Moore said. "That was part of his work, what he advocated and pushed for, and I'm just happy today that we can say that we're on our way."

The owner of Covering Katy News is also employed by the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office.