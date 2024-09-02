Fort Bend County Appoints Roosevelt Weeks as Library Director

RICHMOND, TEXAS (Covering Katy News) — The Fort Bend County Commissioners Court has appointed Roosevelt Weeks as the new Library Director of the Fort Bend County library system. Weeks will officially assume the role on Oct. 7, 2024.

Weeks brings more than 20 years of experience in library leadership. He most recently served as Library Director for the Austin Public Library system, where he worked for seven years. Before that, he spent 11 years as Deputy Director/Chief of Staff at the Houston Public Library (HPL) system and served as Chief Technology Officer at HPL.

In a Press Release, the Fort Bend County Library System said that Weeks is known for his passion for improving technology, literacy, and education in the communities he serves.

“I am honored to join Fort Bend County Libraries and eager to work alongside the talented team here,” Weeks said.

His goal is to empower individuals with the tools needed for a future workforce capable of complex critical thinking in an ever-changing environment.

Weeks has earned recognition for his strategic vision and leadership in the library community. His accolades include being named Texas Librarian of the Year by the Texas Library Association in 2023, receiving the University of North Texas Outstanding Alumni Award in 2023, and the “I Love My Librarian” national award from the American Library Association in 2016.

Weeks was interviewed recently by member of the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court. Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers says he's very impressed by Weeks.

"I am greatly impressed by his dedication, vision, and the passion he brings to serving our community and believe that we are fortunate to have him leading our wonderful library system into the future," Fort Bend County Commissioner Meyers said in a social media post.

In addition to his professional experience, Weeks is an active member of several library organizations, including the Texas Library Association, where he served on the executive board, the American Library Association, the Public Library Association, and the Urban Library Council, where he is a past board chair.

Weeks earned his undergraduate degree in computer science from Texas Southern University and a master’s degree in library science from the University of North Texas. He and his wife, Valecia, are members of Holman Street Baptist Church in Houston, where he serves as a deacon.

Fort Bend County Libraries is a public library system consisting of George Memorial Library in Richmond and 10 branch libraries throughout Fort Bend County, Texas, as well as management of the Fort Bend County Willie Melton Law Library.

For more information, visit the Fort Bend County Libraries website at www.fortbend.lib.tx.us.

The owner of Covering Katy News and the author of this article is also employed by the Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office.