Fort Bend County Announces Ana Martinez as New Director of Community Development

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Fort Bend County has appointed Ana Martinez as the new Director of Community Development, following approval by the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court.

Martinez brings over 15 years of leadership experience in project management, grant administration, and strategic development. She has held key public sector roles including Grant Manager, Development Manager with Harris County, and Deputy Assistant Director with the City of Houston, where she successfully led disaster recovery programs, managed multimillion-dollar budgets, and spearheaded affordable housing and economic development initiatives.

"Ana Martinez is a results-driven leader with a passion for equitable community growth," said Fort Bend County Judge KP George. "Her experience, commitment, and collaborative approach will help us deliver meaningful impact across Fort Bend County."

Martinez holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Houston. Her background combines hands-on operational leadership with policy insight and a deep understanding of diverse community needs.

In her new role, Martinez will lead Fort Bend County's efforts to expand access to affordable housing, support neighborhood revitalization, and implement community development strategies that improve quality of life for all residents.