A big day for those who won: Meyers, Krenek, Morales, Quincy, Sheikhani, Take Oath after November Wins

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Nearly all Fort Bend County's November election winners took their oaths of office on New Year's Day. Katy-based Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales took his oath on January 2 in the chambers of his son, Chris Morales, Judge of County Court at Law No. 1.

"This will be the third time since taking the oath of office for county commissioner that I have had the honor of having my son swear me into office," Morales said.

× Expand Vincent Morales Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales (right) being sworn in on January 2, 2025 by his son Judge Chris Morales.

While Morales ran unopposed, fellow Republican Commissioner Andy Meyers faced primary and general election opponents after redistricting placed him in a majority Democratic precinct. He won anyway, focusing on unity while a major law enforcement operation uncovered mountains of evidence that his opponent, Taral Patel, was attempting to win by dividing the community with fake racist social media posts and illegally using a Needville man's identity to make the phony claims look real.

"We won 59% of the vote with a message of unity and keeping Fort Bend safe, family-friendly, and business-friendly, and those are among my priorities over the next four years," Meyers said. "Thanks to the support of both Republicans and Democrats, I believe we now have a unique opportunity to build on this unity and move forward with critical initiatives—such as attracting more industrial and commercial investment, positioning Fort Bend County as one of America's leading research hubs, and supporting the Governor's efforts to bring more clean energy to Texas while tackling our state's energy challenges."

The 28-year commissioner cited three additional reasons for continuing his service.

"Garrett, Avery, and Audry are my three grandchildren who have called Fort Bend County home their entire lives," Meyers said. "My mission is to preserve and enhance what makes this county special so they and their future families can continue to thrive here, enjoying the same safe, vibrant community that has shaped their childhood."

× 1 of 2 Expand Dennis Spellman Commissioner Andy Meyers, surrounded by his family, is sworn in by KP George after being sworn in officially earlier in the morning by Judge Tricia Krenek. × 2 of 2 Expand Dennis Spellman Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers being sworn in for an 8th term by Judge Tricia Krinek. Prev Next

Judge Tricia Krenek administered the the oath for Meyers and her husband Edward Krenek, who is the newly elected judge of the 400th District Court. Later, both men also participated in a ceremonial swearing in with Judge KP George and other elected officials.

Meyers, noting his long friendship with the Kreneks, said the county will be well served with Ed Krenek on the bench.

"He's one of the brightest attorneys I've ever worked with, and he's going to make an outstanding judge," Meyers said.

During the campaign, Krenek emphasized court efficiency and due process protection.

"A lot of people in the communities think the judiciary is not doing what it's supposed to be doing, and in a lot of ways, people are right," Krenek said. "The only way we can make a change is to elect good people, and hold them accountable."

× Expand Dennis Spellman Judge Ed Krenek being sworn in by his wife Judge Tricia Krenek on New Year's day 2025. His granddaughters are holding the Bible.

Sheriff Eric Fagan took the oath for his second term. Two newly elected Constables also took the oath. Republican Ali Sheikhani will serve Precinct 3 and Democrat Patrick Quincy will serve Precinct 4. Both defeated incumbents. Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell was re-elected after running unopposed. Constable Daryl Smith was re-elected in Precinct 2.

× 1 of 2 Expand Dennis Spellman New Precinct 3 Constable Ali Sheikhani takes the oath of office. × 2 of 2 Expand Dennis Spellman New Precinct 4 Constable Patrick Quincy takes the oath of office on January 1, 2024. Prev Next

The owner of Covering Katy News, Dennis Spellman, is also employed by the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office.