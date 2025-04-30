Fort Bend Commissioners Battle Over Redistricting

RICHMOND, Texas — A years-long dispute over Fort Bend County voting precincts escalated last week when commissioners and the county attorney clashed over which legal firm should be hired to consult on drawing precinct lines.

Rather that write our own account of the recent Commissioner's Court meeting, Covering Katy News is providing the links to three articles from other local news organizations because the owner of Covering Katy News, Dennis Spellman, is employed the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office.

