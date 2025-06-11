Former Sugar Land Councilman Daniel Wong to run for Fort Bend County Judge

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Former Sugar Land City Councilman Daniel Wong will announce his candidacy for Fort Bend County judge Friday, positioning himself as an alternative focused on county management reform. Wong is a Republican.

Wong, who serves as CEO of Tolunay Wong Engineers, plans to make his announcement at 9 a.m. at the Fort Bend Justice Center parking lot, 1422 Eugene Heimann Circle in Richmond.

Wong announcement says he's "focused on clearing out the chaos and mismanagement that has plagued Fort Bend County for years under Democrat control."

The engineer and business owner said he is "running to bring steady leadership, smart growth, and lasting values to Fort Bend County."

Wong's engineering firm employs more than 400 people across 13 offices statewide. Born in the Portuguese colony of Macao, he immigrated to the United States and has held various civic leadership positions.

He previously served as chairman of the Texas Board of Professional Engineers and currently sits on the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. Wong was a trustee of the former Fort Bend Economic Development Council and is a member of the Fort Bend Business Coalition.

Wong also serves as an elder at Fort Bend Community Church and as an adjunct professor in the University of Houston's engineering department.

Fort Bend County judge serves as the county's chief executive officer and presides over the commissioners court. The position carries a four-year term.