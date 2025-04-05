Former Simonton and Brookshire Officials Charged

SIMONTON, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office reportedly promises more information next week about two former Simonton and Brookshire officials who reportedly face theft and document tampering charges. ABC 13, KTRK was first to report the story on Friday night.

Jennifer Jones Ward, 44, who served as city manager, and Erica Molina, 53, the former city secretary, reportedly surrendered to authorities Friday at the Fort Bend County Jail. They face accusations of property theft between $30,000 and $150,000 along with tampering with government records. Both were released on personal recognizance bonds according to the story.

The charges reportedly stem from severance payments the women received when they left their Simonton positions in 2023 to take similar roles in nearby Brookshire. Defense attorneys maintain the payments had proper council approval.

"This is the biggest hit job I have ever seen using the justice system to settle a score," Molina's attorney, Todd Overstreet, told KTRK ABC 13.

Chris Downey, representing Jones Ward, called the case "nonsensical" and said prosecutors ignored substantial exonerating evidence, according to KTRK ABC 13.

Brookshire officials confirmed they are also investigating the women, who currently work for the city. During a Thursday council meeting, Brookshire leaders discussed approximately $1 million allegedly unaccounted for in city accounts.