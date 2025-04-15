Kendleton Mayor Convicted, Removed from Office after Public Information Violation

RICHMOND, Texas — Darryl Humphrey, former mayor of Kendleton, was convicted and removed from office Tuesday after pleading guilty to refusing to provide access to public information, a Class B misdemeanor.

The conviction triggered Humphrey's automatic removal from office, and prosecutors dismissed remaining abuse of official capacity charges against him.

Humphrey had initially faced charges for allegedly imposing unlawful water and sewer charges on a Kendleton RV park owner and for failing to comply with the owner's public information requests in 2021 and 2022.

"Today the mayor voluntarily pled guilty, the court accepted his plea, the court convicted him of the offense," said Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton. The mayor's conviction resulted in his immediate removal from office by operation of law. We wish the best for the community of Kendleton as it moves forward."

In October 2024, Humphrey agreed to resign, pay restitution, and avoid conviction. Though he paid $5,000 in restitution, he refused to resign as agreed and later unsuccessfully attempted to recover the payment.

After breaking the agreement, the case was scheduled for trial. Humphrey entered his guilty plea during a pretrial hearing, one week before the trial was set to begin.

The Class B misdemeanor charge of refusing to provide public information carries a potential punishment of up to six months in county jail and/or a fine up to $1,000.

The case was prosecuted in the 240th District Court with Judge Surendran Pattel presiding. Humphry was represented by attorney Richard Morrison.