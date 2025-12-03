Former Fort Bend County Constable Trever Nehls announces bid for Congress in Texas' 22nd District

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Former Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Constable Trever Nehls announced his candidacy for Congress in Texas' 22nd District, joining the race to succeed his brother, U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls, who decided not to seek re-election.

Two terms as Precinct 4 constable

Trever Nehls served two terms as constable from 2013 to 2020. He chose not to seek re-election to run for Fort Bend County sheriff in 2020, hoping to succeed his brother Troy, who was leaving the position to run for Congress. Trever lost that race to Democrat Eric Fagan. Nehls later ran unsuccessfully for Fort Bend County judge in 2022.

2022 county judge race marred by fake racist posts

The county judge's race was marred with controversy when evidence was later uncovered by District Attorney Brian Middleton, a Democrat, that County Judge KP George's chief of staff Taral Patel posted phony racist posts to garner sympathy for George's campaign and cast Nehls and his supporters in a negative light they did not deserve. Patel pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge in connection with the case. The deal let him walk free of several felony charges that he also faced but he's required to work with prosecutors who are continuing their cases against George.

Nehls pledges to continue brother's leadership

"I am honored to announce my candidacy for Congressional District 22 to continue fighting for the people of this district," Trever Nehls said in his announcement.

Nehls praised his brother's service in the military and law enforcement, where the two served together.

"Troy has always led with integrity, courage, and a relentless commitment to public safety and he put our community first," Nehls said.

Campaign priorities focus on border, conservative values

Trever Nehls outlined his priorities as defending conservative values, securing the border, protecting families and opposing what he characterized as the Democratic agenda.

"District 22 needs a Representative who will follow in Troy's footsteps and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with President Trump," Nehls said. "I know this district. And, this district knows me."

Three Republicans vie for congressional seat

Also seeking the Republican nomination are former Texas State Rep. Jacey Jetton, who served from 2021 to 2025, and Rebecca Clark, a Republican precinct chair and geophysicist.

The district serves much of Fort Bend County and portions of Brazoria and Harris counties in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The primary election will be held in March 2026.