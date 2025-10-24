Forbes Honors CPA seeking Republican Nomination for County Judge

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Kenneth Omoruyi, a certified public accountant recently named one of America's Top 200 CPAs by Forbes, is seeking the Republican nomination for Fort Bend County judge.

From street vendor's son to accounting leader

Omoruyi described his background as embodying the American dream, having grown up in Benin City, Nigeria, with a mother who worked as a street food vendor.

"My mother was a street food vendor, working tirelessly night after night at truck stops," Omoruyi said in a statement. "From an early age, I navigated the challenging environment populated by travelers and people experiencing homelessness."

Education and career achievements

After earning a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Benin in Nigeria, Omoruyi immigrated to the United States and rebuilt his career. He earned a master's degree in business taxation from the University of Southern California's Leventhal School of Accounting and obtained a Public Leadership Credential from the Harvard Kennedy School.

At Schlumberger, the world's largest oil field service company, Omoruyi won awards for process improvement and leadership development. Following the birth of his triplets in 2017, he founded CKO CPAs & Advisors.

"CKO CPAs & Advisors has since grown to become one of the most prosperous accounting firms in Texas," Omoruyi said.

National recognition and state appointment

His achievements include receiving the AICPA Outstanding Young CPA Award and being named one of the Top 40 Under 40 in accounting. In March, Gov. Greg Abbott appointed him to the Texas State Board of Public Accountancy.

From Congress to county judge race

Omoruyi ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2024. He said his current candidacy for Fort Bend County judge reflects his commitment to public service.

"I aim to bring fiscal expertise and conservative values to serve nearly one million residents," he said.

Omoruyi is an adjunct professor at Lone Star College.

The Fort Bend County judge oversees the county's Commissioners Court.