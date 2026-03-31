Fiber internet project aims to end digital divide in Simonton, Thompsons, Kendleton and Needville

THOMPSONS, Texas (Covering Katy News) — An $18.9 million partnership between Fort Bend County and Comcast is bringing high-speed fiber internet to four communities that have long been underserved by broadband service — Simonton, Thompsons, Kendleton and Needville.

Fort Bend County, Comcast partner on $18.9M broadband expansion

Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers, Thompsons Mayor Freddie Newsome and Comcast representatives updated residents on the project's progress Monday night at a town hall meeting. Fort Bend County's share of the project is $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Comcast is investing $16.4 million.

Fiber optic cable already in the ground near Thompsons

Comcast crews have been laying fiber-optic cable outside of Thompsons for several weeks and on Monday night they briefed residents on their plans to start the process within the town. When completed, the project will also deliver Xfinity residential and Comcast Business services to Kendleton, Needville and Simonton by the end of 2026.

The population of Thompsons is approximately 220, and residents have watched other communities get high-speed internet much sooner because those areas offer more customers per mile for providers.

"For too long, many of you have relied on mobile hotspots and old satellite technology that cut out every time a big storm rolled through the area," Meyers said. "Now, help is on the way to ensure that Thompsons doesn't get left behind at the digital divide."

× 1 of 3 Expand Covering Katy News Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers and Comcast Director of Government Affairs Nicholas Jimenez. × 2 of 3 Expand Covering Katy News There was a big turnout in the town of Thompsons as excited residents wanted to learn more about high-speed internet coming to their community. × 3 of 3 Expand Covering Katy News Fiber Optic Cable Prev Next

Meyers: Broadband benefits students, seniors, veterans and farmers

Meyers said the benefits reach across generations. Students will be able to complete schoolwork from home, seniors and veterans can make virtual doctor visits, and farmers can use GPS-guided equipment and real-time soil monitoring tools that depend on reliable connectivity.

Thompsons resident: 'This is in the ground. It's fiber.'

Thompsons resident John Treadgold, who has advocated for broadband access in his community for years, said he is thrilled with the project's progress.

"Thompsons and maybe Beasley or Kendleton were the two worst-served broadband areas in all of the Houston area," Treadgold said. "People with kids and our older residents can now have reliable virtual doctor's visits, and the connection won't be fragile. This is in the ground. It's fiber."

Who we are: Covering Katy News is independently owned and operated by professional journalists with more than 50 years of combined experience. Unlike many other local media outlets, we do not accept special purpose district funding — such as from MUDs, drainage districts or other taxing entities — nor do we accept funding from any government source, whether municipal, county, state or federal. We are self-sustaining — no outside investors — supported entirely by local advertisers. Our owner and publisher, Dennis Spellman, and his staff live locally, so we understand local issues. Since 2022, Spellman has also served county residents in a communications role for Fort Bend County Pct. 3. Since our founding in 2011, our editorial decisions have been made independently — and that will never change.