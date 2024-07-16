FEMA to provide aid to individuals harmed by Beryl

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) - Harris and Fort Bend counties have been approved for FEMA individual assistance.

Renters and homeowners can apply for help paying costs associated with displacement, temporary lodging, basic home repair, personal property loss or other disaster-caused needs.

New benefits include serious needs assistance – which offers a one-time payment of $750 per household to help pay for essential items, including water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breastfeeding supplies, diapers, consumable medical supplies, durable medical equipment, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation.

Residents may also be eligible for displacement assistance to be used to stay in a hotel, with family and friends or for other options while you look for temporary housing if you can’t return home because of the disaster.

Click on this link to sign up for benefits. https://www.disasterassistance.gov/

