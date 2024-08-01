Deadline is near for FEMA disaster recovery assistance

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) - Residents who suffered storm related damage from Hurricane Beryl have until August 15 to apply for federal assistance.

FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, has a Disaster Recovery Center in Harris and Fort Bend Counties who can help process applications for assistance.

The Fort Bend County center opened on Wednesday to assist Texans affected by Hurricane Beryl one-on-one. The center is located at the William B. Travis Building, 301 Jackson St., Richmond.

In Harris County FEMA has Disaster Recovery Center locations below to apply for direct FEMA aid:

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center: 6719 W Montgomery Rd, Houston, TX, 77091

Thomas A. Glazier Senior Education Center: 16600 Pine Forest Lane, Houston, TX, 77084

Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center: 6402 Market St, Houston, TX 77020

Spring Spirit: 8526 Pitner Rd, Houston, TX 77080

Leon Z Grayson Community Center: 13828 Corpus Christi St, Houston, TX 77015

The centers operates from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Any FEMA center can assist with Hurricane Beryl and the storms and flooding from April 26 to June 5. To find the nearest center, visit fema.gov/drc.

