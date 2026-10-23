Fort Bend tax collector indicted in fraud, kickback scheme

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (CoveringKaty.com) — Democratic Fort Bend County Tax Assessor-Collector Carmen Turner was arrested Thursday after federal prosecutors accused her of putting her mother's caregivers and the father of her adult son on the county payroll for work they allegedly did not perform, while receiving kickbacks from taxpayer-funded paychecks.

Turner, 65, faces nine federal charges involving conspiracy, theft of funds from a government receiving federal assistance and wire fraud. Two people she allegedly hired — Shemerrylyn Regina Fields, 47, of Rosharon, and Victor Calvin Ewing, 69, of Houston — were also indicted. A fourth person, identified as Co-Conspirator No. 1, has not been charged and is cooperating with investigators, according to prosecutors.

Turner's previous encounter with federal prosecutors

The indictment marks Turner's second federal criminal case in a decade. In June 2016, federal prosecutors indicted her on bankruptcy fraud and false declaration charges, alleging she repeatedly filed bankruptcy cases to delay foreclosure proceedings.

Turner pleaded guilty to contempt of court in December 2016. The remaining charges were dismissed, and she received one year of probation in February 2017. That case was unrelated to the current indictment.

The new indictment, filed Oct. 20, describes a conspiracy spanning approximately September 2023 through September 2025.

Prosecutors say Turner hired Ewing, the father of her adult son, for a county position paying $36 an hour despite his full-time airline job at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

"And Ewing, who's the baby daddy of Turner's adult son, was up in Chicago working another full-time job while collecting Fort Bend County paychecks and then sending kickbacks from those paychecks to Turner herself," U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz said at a Thursday news conference.

Federal agents arrest Turner before dawn

Federal agents used a bullhorn to order Turner out of her home before dawn Thursday. Witnesses said she emerged wearing a loose-fitting house dress.

Turner and Fields were arrested in the Houston area, while Ewing was arrested in Chicago.

Alleged kickbacks from a county job paying $74,880 a year

Turner hired Ewing in October 2023 as a full-time department coordinator reporting directly to her. His $36 hourly wage was equivalent to $74,880 annually for a 40-hour workweek.

According to the indictment, Ewing was already employed full time as an airline materials specialist in Chicago and was not expected to perform legitimate county duties. Prosecutors say he agreed to return part of his county pay to Turner.

On Feb. 9, 2024, Ewing received a county payroll deposit of $2,092.80. The following day, he allegedly transferred $800 to Turner through Cash App.

Investigators also obtained airport records showing Ewing worked at O'Hare from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2024.

That same day, his county-issued cellphone was used from Chicago to call Fort Bend County's timekeeping system and record the beginning and end of a supposed county workday.

His county employment application allegedly misrepresented his airline job as weekend work in New York. Ewing resigned from his county position in March 2024.

Caregivers allegedly paid as tax clerks

Prosecutors say Turner hired Co-Conspirator No. 1 in October 2023 as a full-time deputy tax clerk. Rather than reporting to a county office, the employee allegedly spent weekdays caring for Turner's 81-year-old mother at her Houston apartment.

When Turner's mother was hospitalized in December 2023, Turner allegedly instructed the employee to remain at the hospital while continuing to report county work hours.

Fields was hired in March 2024, also as a deputy tax clerk reporting directly to Turner.

"She was then instructed to not do her tax assessor collector duties and instead go over to her mom's house and from time to time give me some updates about how my mom is doing," Reitz said.

The indictment cites a May 29, 2024, photograph Fields sent Turner showing her mother being assisted in a wheelchair. County records showed Fields reporting a full workday.

On June 5, Fields sent a text message to an occupational therapist identifying herself as the mother's caregiver.

Asked whether investigators found evidence Fields performed her assigned county duties, Reitz responded:

"We don't have any evidence of that. I imagine that they will try to muster that evidence, but we're not aware of any evidence to that effect."

Fields remained employed by the Tax Assessor-Collector's Office as of the Oct. 20 indictment. The first caregiver's employment ended around September 2024.

How the investigation began

The investigation began after a former Tax Assessor-Collector's Office employee raised concerns about county employees caring for Turner's mother.

According to earlier search warrant records, investigators found that Fields initially clocked in and out using her personal cellphone. Her badge records showed intermittent visits to county tax offices that did not match her reported work hours. She did not begin consistently entering a tax office at the start of her workday until June, approximately three months after she was hired.

Search warrant records made public in 2025 described more than $27,000 in county payroll payments associated with the suspected caregiving arrangement. That was not a final accounting of taxpayer losses.

Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton recused his office from the state investigation because he had previously represented Turner in private practice. The Harris County District Attorney's Office subsequently handled the state investigation.

How the alleged scheme escaped detection

At Thursday's news conference, Reitz criticized the county's employee timekeeping procedures.

"Well, under Turner's leadership, employees could literally just phone it in," he said.

Reitz said employees could clock in and out by telephone, submit work logs describing duties they allegedly never performed and have their timesheets processed by a third-party company rather than verified through direct supervision.

The indictment says employees retained access to county computer systems to help create the appearance of legitimate employment.

Vehicle registration error raises additional questions

The indictment describes a separate incident involving Turner's use of Ewing's county computer credentials.

On Jan. 12, 2024, the same day airport records placed Ewing at O'Hare, Turner allegedly used his credentials to access WebDealer, a Texas Department of Motor Vehicles system used to process vehicle registrations.

Prosecutors say she processed 41 transactions through Ewing's account. In one, she allegedly entered a vehicle price of $295,836.92 instead of $29,583.92, resulting in an incorrect sales tax calculation.

The indictment says Turner acknowledged using Ewing's credentials because she lacked authorized access to the system.

Government has not determined total taxpayer losses

Federal prosecutors have not established the total amount of money involved.

"We're not going to peg ourselves right now to a specific dollar amount. But if you factor everything in, we're looking at tens if not hundreds of thousands of dollars," Reitz said.

He emphasized that public corruption cases involve more than financial losses.

"There are some crimes that are zero dollars, but they're still crimes because they violate the public trust."

Prosecutors are seeking forfeiture of proceeds associated with the offenses if the defendants are convicted.

Nine federal charges

All three defendants face a conspiracy charge. Turner and Ewing are charged together in one count of theft involving a government receiving federal funds, while a second theft count names all three defendants.

Turner and Fields face three wire fraud counts involving payroll deposits in April, May and June 2024. Turner and Ewing face three additional wire fraud counts tied to deposits between December 2023 and February 2024.

The charges carry maximum penalties of 20 years for each wire fraud count, 10 years for each theft count and five years for conspiracy. Each count also carries a potential fine of up to $250,000.

The FBI and Texas Rangers investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Carolyn Ferko and Rodolfo Ramirez are prosecuting it.

Defense response and political reaction

Turner and Fields reportedly appeared before a federal magistrate judge Thursday afternoon. Turner told the court she had retained an attorney, while Fields was appointed a public defender. Neither woman was immediately released because they had not completed interviews with the federal probation office.

Fields' court-appointed attorney, Paul Morgan, told the Houston Chronicle that his client disputes the allegations.

"She maintains her innocence and looks forward to making her case in court," Morgan told the newspaper.

A response from Turner's attorney was not available to Covering Katy at the time of publication.

Republican Fort Bend County Judge Daniel Wong called for accountability following Turner's arrest.

"The people of Fort Bend County deserve a government that is focused on integrity, accountability and restoring the public trust," Wong said at a Thursday news conference.

Wong was appointed interim county judge in April by a visiting judge after former County Judge KP George was suspended from office amid legal proceedings following his felony money-laundering conviction. Prosecutors established that George had improperly transferred campaign funds through personal bank accounts. George was subsequently sentenced to 180 days in jail and five years of probation and formally removed from office in June. George was elected as a Democrat but switched to the Republican Party in 2025, after criminal charges had been filed against him.

Jaison Joseph, the Republican who challenged Turner in 2024, called for answers and stronger safeguards to protect public funds.

"The citizens of Fort Bend County deserve answers," Joseph said in a statement Thursday.

"This is not a moment for personal celebration or political revenge. It is a moment for serious reflection on the standards we expect from those entrusted with public responsibilities."

Turner, a Democrat, was first elected in November 2020 and reelected in November 2024 to a term scheduled to run through December 2028.

Could the investigation expand?

During Thursday's news conference, Reitz was asked whether other Fort Bend County elected officials or employees were under investigation and whether additional charges might follow.

He did not identify anyone else as a target but declined to rule out additional defendants.

"We're not going to predict or speculate or forecast who else might be involved in this," Reitz said.

"But it is not unusual for a case like this as the trial and the litigation and an ongoing investigation unfolds that it appears that other individuals are involved."

"So anything's possible. We're not closed off to other people being involved," he said.

Editor's Note: The author of this article and owner of Covering Katy News is also employed by the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office. Covering Katy News operates independently of Fort Bend County government. This article was produced in the author's capacity as a journalist, not as a county employee, and does not represent the views of any other organization.