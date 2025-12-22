Family of 4 struck by wrong-way driver on Grand Parkway; mother, father, daughter killed

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A wrong-way driver on the Grand Parkway killed three members of a local family early Saturday morning, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office. A mother, father and their 5-year-old daughter died in the crash, while the couple's 3-year-old son remains hospitalized.

Wrong-way driver causes deadly crash on Grand Parkway

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on the northbound lanes of State Highway 99 near FM 1464.

Preliminary investigation indicates a family of four from Harris County was traveling northbound on Highway 99, just past FM 1464 toward West Airport Boulevard, when their vehicle was struck by a driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.

An adult female, identified as Lizbeth Rodriguez Contreras, 27, and a juvenile female, identified as Camila Pena, 5, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

An adult male, identified as Diego Pena Jr., 26, and a male juvenile, 3, were transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. Pena Jr. later succumbed to his injuries. The 3-year-old child remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Mother was teacher at Metcalf Elementary School

Relatives say Contreras, was a fourth grade teacher at Metcalf Elementary School. Her daughter, Camila Pena Rodriguez, was a pre-kindergarten student at the same school.

Wrong-way driver hospitalized, faces pending charges

The driver of the other vehicle, a 28-year-old female, was also transported by Life Flight with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe alcohol may have been a factor. Charges are pending as the investigation continues. The Sheriff's Office had not released the suspect's name at the time this story was published.

GoFundMe established for surviving child

Family members have established a GoFundMe account to help cover medical expenses for Diego Gael Pena Rodriguez and funeral costs for his parents and sister.