Fact Checking Taral Patel - Many claims are fabricated

SUGAR LAND, TX (Covering Katy News) — Taral Patel, the Democratic nominee for Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner, has been indicted on four felony charges and five misdemeanors, including online impersonation, identity misrepresentation, and harassment. Patel has also made several false and misleading claims regarding his own qualifications and those of the incumbent commissioner, Andy Meyers, whom he is challenging.

Investigators from Democratic District Attorney Brian Middleton's office and the Texas Rangers allege that Patel created fake social media accounts under various aliases, including Antonio Scalywag, and Paul Rosenstein, to post racially charged and inflammatory comments directed at himself and others. These actions were reportedly intended to garner sympathy and manipulate election outcomes in both 2022, when he was aiding the re-election campaign of County Judge KP George, and in his 2024 campaign for commissioner.

Patel, who was arrested, charged, and jailed for the social media posts he is accused of making personally, has since stepped back and allowed his primary supporter, Shapnik Khan, to post untruthful statements on his behalf.

Learn more about Shapnik Khan in this expose by reporter Wayne Dolcefino.

False or Misleading Claims by Patel and Khan:

Sugar Land Natural Gas Power Plant: Khan has posted that Meyers supports the proposed plant, but in this video, Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers states his clear opposition to the plant’s proposed location near Sugar Land Airport.

"If additional power capacity is needed, a more appropriate location would be next to the Parish Power Plant or another site where the electricity infrastructure already exists," Meyers says.

The Parish Power Plant is located outside Sugar Land, near Thompsons.

Additionally, the project lacks funding and falls outside the jurisdiction of the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court, as it is a City of Sugar Land initiative. This means that neither Meyers nor Patel would have the authority to halt the project.

Also Read: Patel's Racist Posts: See how he pitted one group against another

Abortion: Patel front man Khan, is falsely implying that Commissioners Court has authority over abortion by labeling Meyers as "anti-choice." However, in 28 years as a commissioner, Meyers has never attempted to pass an ordinance restricting abortion.

The Supreme Court has ruled that only states have the right to regulate abortion, making the issue beyond the control of the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court. Therefore, regardless of who is elected, neither Meyers nor Patel could legally change abortion access in Texas.

Khan's misleading claims are based on Meyers’ work with organizations that assist women who choose to keep their babies but need resources. Through his nonprofit, Meyers has also donated to organizations that help rescue women and children from abusive situations, often when they leave with only the clothes on their backs.

Earlier this year, Khan took to a closed social media page popular among Democrats and falsely implied that Meyers made comments about abortion that he never did. Meyers' actual remarks, which were recorded on video and posted to his official Facebook page, did not mention abortion at all. Khan’s misleading post came at a time when Patel was losing Democratic support following revelations that he had authored fake, racially charged posts. Khan's actions appeared to be an attempt to rally Democratic backing for Patel

Donald Trump: The Patel campaign has repeatedly made the false claim that Meyers endorsed Donald Trump, likely believing such an endorsement would be unpopular in a county where Trump has never won. The campaign even circulated an eight-year-old photo of Meyers standing beside a life-sized cutout of Trump, presenting it as supposed evidence of endorsement. This week, Khan took the misrepresentation to an absurd level by sharing a video of an unknown person’s front lawn displaying various campaign signs, including a Meyers sign positioned next to a Trump sign, and claimed it as proof that Meyers supports Trump. Meyers has made no endorsements of any candidate.

Juneteenth: The Patel campaign claims that Commissioner Meyers voted against creating a Juneteenth holiday during a July 2021 vote. Meyers states that he supported adding Juneteenth to the 2022 holiday calendar but voted against adding it as a 13th holiday due to the extra cost to taxpayers. He preferred maintaining the total number of holidays at 12 per year.

This document show that the Human Resources Department gave Commissioner's Court the option of removing one holiday to add Juneteenth at no additional cost, but the Commissioners Court chose to add a 13th holiday.

In the 2021 meeting video, Meyers is seen asking about the cost of adding another holiday and was informed it would be "approximately $600,000." By 2024, the cost had increased to $1.9 million due to the county's growing staff. This is why Meyers says he favored moving the County Fair Holiday to a Saturday and replacing it with Juneteenth.

"Zero Accomplishments, Zero Policies, and Zero Plans to Make Our Community Better": Patel’s latest video makes the claim that Meyers has "zero accomplishments, zero policies, and zero plans to make our community better." In reality, Meyers’ accomplishments over 28 years are extensive, with many highlights available for review here.

One of Meyers’ most innovative current projects is aimed at making Fort Bend County more attractive for commercial and industrial investment. The county has been overlooked recently due to a lack of ready-made sites for companies that need to relocate and become operational within 12 to 18 months. Consequently, residential taxpayers currently bear 75% of the county's tax burden, which Meyers considers unsustainable for a rapidly growing county.

Meyers, in collaboration with fellow commissioners and other stakeholders, plans to lead an effort to secure legislative approval for creating industrial development zones with infrastructure in place for site selectors visiting Fort Bend.

Meyers envisions these zones functioning similarly to a Municipal Utility District, funding site development without taxpayer burden.

Cultural Misappropriation: Khan has been circulating a photo of Meyers wearing traditional Hindu King Mahabali attire, labeling him as "weird" and accusing him of "cultural appropriation" without understanding the context. On Thursday, Meyers issued this statement:

"It is an honor to represent the most diverse county in America, and I take great pride in celebrating our rich cultural heritage—from the food and music to traditional attire. As commissioner, I represent everyone. However, my opponent’s biggest supporter has resorted to name-calling, labeling me 'weird' for embracing our cultural diversity and traditions. He is circulating a photo of me participating in the homecoming celebration of the revered Hindu King Mahabali, and I am happy to provide another photo. I am proud to have taken part in this event with genuine respect, dignity, and enthusiasm. When the organizers requested that I wear the King’s traditional attire and join a photo session, I was honored to do so—and I will gladly do it again in my next term as Commissioner of Precinct 3."

Patel makes other claims about Meyers in his video, and for the sake of brevity we are suggesting that our readers watch Wayne Dolcefino's report where he covers those issues.

Patel's Claims About Himself:

Chief of Staff of the County: Patel claims he was "Chief of Staff of the County," but no such position exists in Fort Bend County Government. While some commissioners have staff members titled "Chief of Staff," Patel Chief of Staff for the office of the County Judge, not the entire county.

Slashed Taxes for Fort Bend County: Patel’s website claims he "slashed Fort Bend County taxes," but he has never been a member of the Commissioners Court and, therefore, has never had the authority to lower taxes. Only members of the Commissioners Court can lower taxes.

Amazon: Patel told the Houston Chronicle and many others that he helped "bring major employers like Amazon to Fort Bend." Commissioner Andy Meyers, whose precinct, at the time, included Amazon’s location, states that Amazon chose Fort Bend County because it was the right location for their business, not due to an economic development deal with the county. Economic development projects typically involve a signed plan that includes tax incentives, and no such plan exists for Amazon.

Building Libraries: The latest Patel campaign video says he is building libraries. This is untruthful. Patel has never built a library and, because he's not a commissioner has no authority to do so or access to county funding. In contrast, incumbent Commissioner Andy Meyers has built three libraries: Sugar Land, Cinco Ranch, and Fulshear. Meyers initiated and managed the Fulshear project until redistricting required him to hand it off to Commissioner Vincent Morales.

Flood Control: Patel’s latest video claims he is tackling flood control. However, Patel is not an elected official and does not have the authority to handle flood control issues. By contrast, Meyers’ has extensive experience leading flood mitigation projects. He proposed the county's successful Flood Control Bond Program, secured $84 million in federal and state grants for flood control, and collaborates with Levee Improvement Districts and other stakeholders on flood mitigation. Meyers also recently secured nearly $26 Million for Brazos River Erosion Control.

Covering Katy's owner is employed by the Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office.