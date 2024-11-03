Family Fun and Nature at Blessington Farms

SIMONTON, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Blessington Farms, set in the picturesque rural landscape of Simonton has become a beloved destination for families looking for seasonal activities that foster a connection with nature. Open from late September to November and from March through early June, the farm offers an array of activities tailored to each season.

Lynne Johnson, who co-founded the farm with her husband, Dave, shared their mission of creating a space where families could make lasting memories.

“We wanted to offer a place where people could step away from their busy lives and enjoy simple, joyful moments,” Lynne said. “Having grown up on a farm, I know just how meaningful these experiences can be.”

In the fall, guests are drawn to the popular Fall Festival Pumpkin Patch, where they can pick their own pumpkins and enjoy traditional autumn activities such as hay-rides and visits with friendly farm animals. The season also features attractions like the hay palace, tire mountain, and a fossil dig, all offering hands-on fun for children and adults alike.

Spring at Blessington Farms invites visitors to to pick blueberries, blackberries and fresh produce while learning about farm life. The hands-on fruit-picking experience is both educational and enjoyable for guests of all ages.

They also have an amazing sunflower field to check out and take photos.

× Expand Blessington Farms has a beautiful sunflower garden.

A key attraction at Blessington Farms is Farm Funland, which features more than 20 activities designed for all ages. From giant slides and pedal cars to a rope maze and gem mining, there is something for everyone. Animal lovers can visit the aviary to interact with birds or feed camels, goats, and chickens. The farm also offers catch-and-release fishing, complete with provided cane poles and bait.

Dave Johnson noted that their Iowa roots were instrumental in shaping the farm’s development.

“Growing up in farm country taught us the importance of community and connection,” Dave said. “Blessington Farms is our way of sharing that with others, and it’s been incredible to see families return year after year.”

For information on seasonal schedules, activities, or event bookings, visit the https://www.blessingtonfarms.com/.