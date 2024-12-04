Former Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Files Defamation Lawsuit Against District, Trustees

SUGAR LAND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The former Fort Bend Independent School District superintendent filed a defamation and breach of contract lawsuit against the district and several trustees, exactly one year after her departure from the role.

Christie Whitbeck claims trustees David Hamilton and Sonya Jones, along with former board president Judy Dae, breached her retirement agreement by making public comments that she says harmed her reputation. The agreement stipulated that trustees could only reference an approved public statement when addressing inquiries about her retirement.

"How do you move on past a concerted effort to attack your integrity and your career? That's what she's working at," said Chris Tritico, Whitbeck's attorney, during a news conference broadcast by Fox 26.

Hamilton, Jones and Dae could not be reached for comment.

According to the lawsuit, during the board meeting where Whitbeck's retirement was approved, Jones suggested the former superintendent "would never be able to work in education again" if the board disclosed the reasons for her early departure.

The lawsuit alleges the defendants claimed Whitbeck called Jones a "Black puppet" and "disrespects the board." It also states Dae told attendees at a Republican Women's Luncheon that Whitbeck was "having problems for months."

"I'm proud of what I did, and it has just been heartbreaking," Whitbeck said at the news conference. "It's been difficult."

Whitbeck served as Fort Bend ISD superintendent from October 2021 until December 2023. She previously held positions as Bryan ISD superintendent and Fort Bend ISD deputy superintendent.

Under the retirement agreement, the district agreed to pay Whitbeck's salary as superintendent emeritus through July 2024 and contribute approximately $320,000 to her retirement accounts. The agreement also included a joint payment of $32,607.92 to Whitbeck and an attorney.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages, court costs and attorney fees. Whitbeck is also requesting corrections, clarifications or retractions of allegedly defamatory statements.