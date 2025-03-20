Elderly Woman Missing After Richmond House Fire

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — An 88-year-old woman is missing after her home caught fire Thursday morning in the 100 block of Fort Street in Richmond. The call came in at about 6:30 a.m. and after extinguishing the flames, resident Loretta Dickson Turner was unable to be located despite being home before the fire started.

Family members described Turner as approximately 5-foot-10, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. She frequently wears wigs and was last seen wearing a maroon one. Her home is near downtown Richmond.

Family members say it would be highly unusual for Turner to disappear without telling someone.

"The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but the whereabouts and the safety of Loretta Dickson Turner is our primary concern at this time," said a pres release from the Richmond Police Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Authorities said Turner's whereabouts and safety are their primary concern, and she has been listed as a missing person with the Richmond Police Department.

Detectives request anyone with information about Turner's whereabouts or the circumstances surrounding her disappearance to contact the Richmond Police Department at (281) 342-2849.

