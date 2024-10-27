Republican campaign signs being stolen by the dozen across Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – The theft of dozens of Republican campaign signs across Fort Bend County has led campaign volunteers to take action by removing signs each evening and placing them back at polling locations the following morning to avoid further incidents.

"Every evening, the polls close at 7 p.m., and I will be taking down the signs—the Trump signs, the Cruz signs, and all of the 'Had Enough' signs. Those are the signs that were targeted, probably because they're fairly effective," said Margret Daniel, a Republican Party volunteer.

Covering Katy watched as she packed them into her car.

"I am taking them home in my small SUV and will return with them in the morning before 7 a.m., before the polls open."

× Expand Covering Katy News Margret Daniel (left), a Republican Party volunteer and a friend pack up campaign signs at the end of the voting day to keep them from getting stolen.

Fort Bend County Republican Party Chairman Bobby Eberle expressed his concern, stating that such dishonest tactics have no place in the election process.

"Rather than discussing and debating issues, we see a repeat of the same tactics used in previous elections. Our 'Had Enough' signs have turned into a rallying cry for frustrated residents of Fort Bend County, regardless of political affiliation. These are the signs being targeted, and each day of early voting, there are reports of more signs going missing," he said.

On Friday night, after the polls closed, there were two Sheriff's Department patrol cars monitoring the area at the Cinco Ranch Branch Library.

"Last night (Thursday), over fifty Republican signs were stolen from the Cinco Ranch Library polling location in Katy. A police report has been filed, and security camera footage is being reviewed by law enforcement," Eberle said.

He noted that these thefts were not isolated incidents, pointing out that 12 signs from the group Pillar PAC were also stolen in the Riverstone neighborhood of Sugar Land. The signs call for re-electing Republican Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers and belong to a Muslim group that initially supported his opponent, Taral Patel, in the Democratic primary but now wants him defeated.

× Expand Covering Katy News Twelve of these signs from the Pillar PAC alerting voters to the indictments of Commissioner Candidate Taral Patel were stolen from a Riverstone neighborhood polling place last week.

Eleven of the 12 stolen Pillar PAC signs were later recovered in a garbage can at the home of the woman who was seen stealing them. Surveillance video from the Riverstone Kroger Plaza, where the incident occurred, is being reviewed.

Pillar PAC became disillusioned with Patel after evidence emerged from the Democratic Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office and the Texas Rangers showing that Patel wrote the posts himself. However, in a press release, Patel presented the racist post alongside a photo of Meyers, making it seem as if they came from the incumbent. Patel has pleaded not guilty to nine charges related to the case, but he has refused to take questions from reporters or the public.

This investigation led to nine criminal indictments against Patel, including four felony counts of online impersonation and four misdemeanor counts of online misrepresentation of identity, all related to the current 2024 commissioner’s race and the 2022 race, where he supported County Judge KP George’s re-election in a tight contest against Republican Trever Nehls. Patel also faces a misdemeanor charge of harassment, although the identity of the alleged victim has not been disclosed.

A Fort Bend County Grand Jury has also indicted Judge George on a misdemeanor charge of misrepresentation of identity in connection with the case. The investigation remains ongoing, and additional indictments could follow.

"We need a new direction in Fort Bend County, and I hope the voters will step up and let their voices be heard. Signs or no signs, voters have had enough," Eberle said.

The owner of Covering Katy News is employed by the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office.