District Attorney Brian Middleton Promoting Crosswalk Safety as School Year Begins

KAT, TX (Covering Katy News) — The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office is enforcing and educating the public about the Lisa Torry Smith Act, also known as the Crosswalk Law. The law is named after Lisa Torry Smith, who was killed by a motorist in a Missouri City crosswalk while walking her son to Jan Schiff Elementary School in Missouri City in 2017.

District Attorney investigators visited Creech Elementary School in Katy on the morning of August 15, and Schiff Elementary School in Missouri City on the mornings of August 15 and 16.

Cinco Ranch freshman Logan Dark was killed in a crosswalk near Creech Elementary school in Sept. 2023 while riding his bike to school. His death shook the community.

× Expand Schmidt Funeral Home Logan Dark loved to fish.

Democratic District Attorney Brian Middleton drafted the proposed law and worked with Democratic State Representative Ron Reynolds and Republican State Senator Joan Huffman to sponsor the bill in the 2021 Texas Legislature. Senate Bill 1055 passed both legislative houses and was signed into law by Republican Governor Greg Abbott on June 18, 2021.

× 1 of 4 Expand Covering Katy Sheriff Eric Fagan (L) and District Attorney Brian Middleton near the accident scene on South Mason Road near Creech Elementary School where Logan Dark was killed in Sept. 2023. Dark was a Cinco Ranch High School freshman who was riding his bike to school when he was struck by a car. × 2 of 4 Expand Melissa Sims People gathered on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 at a Cinco Ranch Park near Southlake and the Beach Club to remember Logan Dark. × 3 of 4 Expand Covering Katy News The memorial site near the location where Logan Dark died on South Mason Rd. × 4 of 4 Expand Covering Katy News Ribbons line trees along South Mason Road in memory of Logan Dark who was killed riding his bike to school. Prev Next

The law makes it an offense to fail to yield the right of way to a pedestrian in a clearly marked crosswalk and requires drivers to come to a full stop for any pedestrians or cyclists in the intersection.

“A concerned parent reached out to my office after she was almost struck by a vehicle that ignored pedestrians in the crosswalk,” Middleton said. “Our goal is to visibly increase safety and awareness in the community we serve. It is dangerous behavior that can easily be avoided if we just pay attention and remain considerate of others.”