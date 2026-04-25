Fort Bend Landmark Gone: Fluor's 1,600 Jobs Replaced by Luxury Housing

SUGAR LAND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The four buildings that once housed Fluor Corp. employees in Sugar Land have now been torn down, with demolition of the 53-acre campus recently completed, and the jobs that filled them are now just east of Katy in Houston's Energy Corridor.

Fluor's Departure

Fluor, a global engineering and construction giant, departed the property in 2024 after more than 40 years, relocating approximately 1,600 employees to the Energy Corridor. The company cited a desire to modernize its office space to attract younger workers and move closer to clients and other engineering firms. The campus had originally been built in 1984 to accommodate up to 5,000 workers. Efforts by Sugar Land city officials to retain Fluor were unsuccessful.

What's Coming Next

What replaces the employment hub will be Lake Pointe Green, a roughly $400 million residential development featuring approximately 720 apartments, 350 single-family homes and townhomes, and 10 acres of green space. Home prices are expected to range from the $600,000s to $1.5 million.

"It's a truly unique piece of property," said Lovett Group President Frank Liu. "You have water views, incredible oak trees, and it's so close to shopping areas and restaurants. You can walk everywhere. It's a perfect setting."

× 1 of 3 Expand LPG A rendering of Lake Pointe Green. × 2 of 3 Expand LPG A rendering of Lake Pointe Green. × 3 of 3 Expand LPG A rendering of Lake Pointe Green. Prev Next

A Scaled-Back Vision

The purely residential project represents a scaled-back vision for the site. A previous developer, Planned Community Developers, had proposed a mixed-use waterfront district with retail, restaurants, a hotel, office space, and medical and life sciences facilities. The city's redevelopment director felt the mixed-use plan wasn't the right fit for the location.

"It's a secluded site that is beautiful and perfect for residential," said Devon Rodriguez, the city's redevelopment director. "The existing retail on the other side of the water, with the Whole Foods center, means the residential can benefit the existing retail and make it more robust."

Sugar Land Assistance

To help make the residential plan work, Sugar Land approved a package of public incentives: up to $5.3 million to reimburse demolition and environmental remediation costs, $7 million for parkland and trail improvements, and up to $12 million for public infrastructure.

What's the Timeline

Liu said he hopes to begin infrastructure work within three months, pending city approvals, with full build-out expected within seven years.

The development will bring residents — and property tax revenue — but not the jobs Fluor once provided.