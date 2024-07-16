Debris Removal underway in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Fort Bend County's Road and Bridge department and a contractor are removing storm debris. The county is encouraging resident to prepare their debris for collection as they began collections on Monday.

The Cities of Katy and Sugar Land are handling their own debris removal but Fort Bend County is collecting in much of the rest of the county.

In order to recycle as many materials as possible, residents are asked to separate disaster debris into the following piles:

Construction and Demolition Materials

Electronic Waste

Household Hazardous Waste

White Goods

Vegetative materials (trees, limbs, brush, leaves, etc.)

Normal Household Trash

Normal household waste, recyclables and bagged debris of any kind will not be collected with your storm debris. The county is asking that residents continue to follow their normal garbage removal schedule for those items.

"Please do not attempt to place garbage or other household refuse with the disaster debris, as it will not be accepted, and will delay your storm debris collection," the county said in a social media post. "Regular trash removal services in the community will continue as scheduled."

Road and Bridge also asks that residents place the debris piles at the curb in the public right-of-way (not in ditches) in front of your home or business as soon as possible.

"Please do not block any public utility such as fire hydrants, water valves, road signs, etc. If properly separated, it will be picked up by crews."