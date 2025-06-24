Daniel Wong Announces Republican Bid for Fort Bend County Judge

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Former Sugar Land city council member Daniel Wong entered the Republican primary race for Fort Bend County Judge earlier this month, announcing his candidacy on Friday, June 13, in what promises to be a competitive race for the county's top executive position in 2026.

"If I become your county judge, I will cut unnecessary spending, wasteful spending," setting the tone for a campaign focused on fiscal responsibility and government reform," Wong said as he stood outside the Fort Bend County Justice Center in Richmond.

Wong's engineering firm employs more than 400 people across 13 offices statewide. Born in the Portuguese colony of Macao, he immigrated to the United States and has held various civic leadership positions.

He brings extensive experience in both private sector leadership and public service and he earned a Ph.D. in engineering from the University of Houston and a Master's degree in theology from Fuller Theological Seminary. His professional credentials include serving as longtime Chairman of the Texas Board of Professional Engineers and currently sits on the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

Wong's public service record includes three terms on the Sugar Land City Council, where he gained experience in local government operations and budget management. Wong also serves as an elder at Fort Bend Community Church and as an adjunct professor in the University of Houston's engineering department.

Campaign Platform and Priorities

Wong's campaign centers on several key themes that resonate with his engineering background and business experience. Wong said that as county judge, he would also focus on economic development and infrastructure.

"I will build roads, of course — I'm an engineer. I will build roads and fix your potholes," he said to cheers from supporters.

Wong says he's "focused on clearing out the chaos and mismanagement that has plagued Fort Bend County for years under Democrat control."

The engineer and business owner said he is "running to bring steady leadership, smart growth, and lasting values to Fort Bend County."

Wong has identified two primary concerns from Fort Bend County residents: roads and property taxes, issues that align with his infrastructure and fiscal responsibility messaging.

Political Context and Competition

Wong enters a race that has been significantly shaped by the controversies surrounding current County Judge KP George. Current County Judge KP George, a Democrat, is facing money laundering charges and accusations that he faked racist attacks against his own campaign in 2022. At the time of Wong's announcement, George had not yet declared his re-election plans, with his term set to expire next year. In a dramatic development following Wong's announcement, George announced he will seek re-election but will switch parties to run as a Republican.

The political landscape includes additional candidates on both sides. Former state Rep. Jacey Jetton, a Republican, is also considering a run for Fort Bend County Judge, though he hasn't formally announced a campaign. Three Democrats have also announced their candidacies to run for county judge, potentially taking on George in the Democratic primary if he seeks a third term. The candidates include former Precinct 3 Constable Nabil Shike, District Court Judge Christian Becerra and Democratic political consultant Eddie Sajjad.

Election Timeline

The primary election will be held in March, with the general election in November 2026. Fort Bend County judge serves as the county's chief executive officer and presides over the commissioners court. The position carries a four-year term.

Personal Story and Values

Wong's immigrant background features prominently in his campaign narrative. When Daniel Wong arrived in America from the Portuguese Province of Macau, he says he carried no wealth or résumé. But in the span of just one day he says he found the three gifts that would guide him through the foreign terrain: freedom, faith, and purpose.

"I saw the Statue of Liberty. I landed in Houston. And I was introduced to Jesus—all in 24 hours," Wong said. "That day changed not just my future. It changed me."

This personal transformation story connects to his approach to leadership and public service. "My work has always been a ministry," he said.

"Ethics, excellence, service—these aren't just business principles. They're biblical ones. I'm accountable to God for how I lead, how I treat people, and how I build."

Wong has positioned his potential candidacy in terms of service rather than personal ambition. "If I do run, it won't be to elevate my name. It'll be to elevate Christ by serving with integrity," Wong said. "If God opens the door, I'll walk through it with faith."

Looking Ahead

As Fort Bend County continues to grow and evolve as one of Texas's most diverse counties, voters will be choosing between candidates offering different visions for the county's future. Wong's combination of engineering expertise, business leadership experience, and conservative values positions him as a significant contender in what promises to be a closely watched race.

The 2026 Fort Bend County Judge race will likely serve as a referendum on county management, fiscal policy, and the direction residents want their rapidly growing community to take in the coming years.