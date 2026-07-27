Interim Judge Daniel Wong announces agreements establishing Epicenter as Fort Bend County's emergency mega shelter

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — County Judge Daniel Wong announced Thursday morning that Fort Bend County has finalized agreements establishing the Fort Bend Epicenter as the county's emergency mega shelter, expanding the county's ability to protect residents during hurricanes and other major disasters.

Although the Epicenter was envisioned years ago as a facility that could serve as a large-scale emergency shelter during disasters, Fort Bend County had not previously finalized the legal agreements necessary to put that plan into operation. During a Thursday morning news conference, Wong announced that Commissioners Court had approved the agreements formally establishing the Epicenter as the county's emergency mega shelter and defining the responsibilities of both the county and the facility's operator during disasters.

Long-planned emergency role now becomes operational

The agreements, approved by Commissioners Court, include a five-year Facility Use Agreement between Fort Bend County and the Epicenter, as well as amendments to the facility's management agreement that outline operational responsibilities when the facility is activated during an emergency.

"This agreement reflects our commitment to making sure Fort Bend County is prepared when our residents need us most," Wong said. "By securing the Epicenter as a designated emergency shelter, we are strengthening our ability to respond quickly and provide a safe place for families displaced by hurricanes and other disasters."

Agreement expands disaster response capabilities

The agreement allows the county to activate the Epicenter as a temporary emergency mega shelter during declared disasters and certain other emergency events, significantly increasing available shelter capacity for county residents.

Greg Babst, director of Fort Bend County Homeland Security & Emergency Management, said the agreement strengthens the county's disaster response capabilities while taking advantage of an existing regional asset.

"The Epicenter gives us the ability to shelter a large number of residents in a modern, centrally located facility when emergencies require it," Babst said. "This agreement ensures we have the legal framework and operational procedures in place before disaster strikes."

Under the agreement, the county may activate the facility during hurricanes, floods, winter storms and other emergencies requiring large-scale shelter operations. Amendments to the Epicenter's management agreement also define the responsibilities of the facility's operator in preparing and supporting shelter operations during those events.

Completing the Epicenter's original vision

The Epicenter was originally envisioned as a multipurpose facility that could host sports tournaments, entertainment events and community activities while also serving as a large-scale emergency shelter when needed. The newly approved agreements complete the legal and operational framework necessary to fulfill that emergency preparedness mission.

County officials encouraged residents to continue preparing for hurricane season by reviewing emergency plans, assembling disaster supply kits and staying informed through official county communication channels.

The Fort Bend Epicenter, located at 28505 Southwest Freeway in Rosenberg next to the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds.

About Us: Dennis Spellman, owner and publisher and founder of Covering Katy News, also serves as Media Relations and External Engagement Manager for Fort Bend County Precinct 3. This article was independently prepared for Covering Katy News and was not produced as part of his county employment.

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