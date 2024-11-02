Katy Man and 5 other child abusers sent to prison

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Throughout October, six individuals accused of child abuse were convicted and sentenced to a combined total of 200 years in prison, according to District Attorney Brian Middleton.

In Judge Steve Roger's 268th District Court, a jury convicted 46-year-old Juan Noe Melgar of Katy for Sexual Assault of a Child. The jury subsequently imposed the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Justin Ray Gonzalez, a 40-year-old man from Needville, was found guilty by a jury of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child or Children in the 240th District Court. Judge Surendran K. Pattel sentenced Gonzalez to 40 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

Gregorio San Nicolas Torre, III, pled guilty in August to Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency with a Child, opting for the Court to determine his punishment. Visiting Judge James H. Shoemake, presiding over the 400th District Court, sentenced the 42-year-old Houston resident to 20 years for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and 10 years for Indecency with a Child after hearing testimony from both of Torre’s survivors.

Judge Shoemake also sentenced Adrian Antonio Garcia, 35, from Lake Jackson, to 25 years in prison for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child following his guilty plea in September.

Michael Everett Gaines, a 24-year-old man from San Antonio, was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to Sexual Assault of a Child. This sentence was handed down by Judge Chad Bridges in the 458th District Court.

Paul Shannon Martinez, a 49-year-old Rosenberg resident, was sentenced to 75 years in prison without the possibility of parole for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child. Martinez pled guilty and was sentenced by Presiding Judge Tameika Carter in the 400th District Court after a hearing on the evidence.

Child Abuse Division Chief Suzy Morton emphasized, “It is important to know there is no statute of limitations for sexual offenses committed against children and it is never too late to come forward if you were sexually abused as a child. Regardless of the outcome of a criminal case, the long-term well-being of survivors of child sexual abuse is most important. Our community is fortunate to have Child Advocates of Fort Bend as an excellent resource for children and families to receive therapy and other support services once abuse has been reported.”

Morton added, “We must also be vigilant in educating our youth on the dangers associated with meeting people through the internet and how to be safer online. For age-appropriate resources on internet safety, the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force recommends the website Netsmartz, run by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.”

“Our commitment to protecting children and holding abusers accountable is beyond contestation,” stated District Attorney Brian Middleton. “With the bravery of these young people to come forward and the hard work of law enforcement, we can make a difference in a life. Do not be afraid. We are with you.”