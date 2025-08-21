Nigerian immigrant Kenneth Omoruyi to run for County Judge as a Republican

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Kenneth Omoruyi, a certified public accountant and managing partner of CKO CPAs & Advisors, announced Monday his candidacy for Fort Bend County judge in the 2026 Republican primary.

Omoruyi, who serves on the Texas State Board of Public Accountancy after being appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott, is positioning his campaign around fiscal responsibility and public safety as the county approaches 1 million residents.

"Fort Bend County stands at a crossroads," said Omoruyi. "As our community experiences unprecedented growth, we need principled leadership that prioritizes fiscal responsibility, public safety, and transparent governance. My experience as a CPA and business owner has taught me that every taxpayer dollar must be stewarded with the utmost care and accountability."

The first-generation American previously worked at Schlumberger and lists experience as an adjunct professor at Lone Star College on his LinkedIn page. He attended Harvard Kennedy School and describes himself as a "national award-winning accountant."

Currently, the only member of Commissioner's Court who has served as a CPA is Precinct 3 commissioner Andy Meyers.

Omoruyi lost a close primary race for the Texas 7th Congressional seat to Caroline Kane in 2024. He lost by less than one percentage point in a run off.

Fort Bend County has experienced rapid population growth in recent years, driven largely by expansion in the Houston metropolitan area. The county judge serves as the chief executive officer of county government and presides over the commissioners court.

Omoruyi will officially launch his campaign Sept. 20.

Candidate filing opens Nov. 8, 2025, with the Republican primary scheduled for March 3, 2026. The voter registration deadline is Feb. 2, 2026.