Rickert Calls Elected Officials Pay Raises "Unacceptable"

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Republican County Treasurer Bill Rickert calls the recent pay raises for Fort Bend County elected officials "unacceptable" and "a slap in the face" to struggling county residents. On Aug. 27, the raises were shepherded through on a 4 to 1 vote by the Democratic majority on the Commissioners Court.

Rickert is the second Republican to publicly criticize the pay hikes, which were passed without public input.

"I commend Commissioner Andy Meyers for being the only member of the Commissioners Court to stand against this outrageous decision," Rickert said.

Meyers said he requested information to justify the significant pay increases but received nothing that would support voting for a 26.2% raise for County Attorney Bridgette Smith-Lawson (D), a 19.57% increase for Sheriff Eric Fagan (D), a 14.25% raise for County Judge KP George (D), and an 11.04% increase for Tax Assessor-Collector Carmen Turner (D).

× Expand County Treasurer Bill Rickert Fort Bend County Elected Officials salaries in 2023, 2024, 2025.

"I would have preferred that we had a workshop or reviewed this previously," Meyers said before the vote. "I didn't have an opportunity to provide input. Some of these things I agree with. Some of these things I don't understand and probably don't agree with."

× Expand Fort Bend County Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers voicing his frustration over the significant salary increases being added to the agenda without prior discussion.

The plan also grants Commissioners a 9.42% raise and Rickert a 7.5% increase. Both men feel their own raises are excessive, when rank-and-file employees are receiving smaller increases.

× Expand Fort Bend County The Fort Bend County 2025 Elected Officials Salary increases

Commissioners who supported the pay hikes cited an audit comparing county salaries to those in other Texas counties as justification. However, Meyers noted that not all counties have the same governing structures, making direct salary comparisons problematic.

"They're not doing the same job," Meyers told KTRK Channel 13. "So, they shouldn't be paid the same, in my opinion."

Rickert echoed his concerns on social media, writing, "I've received numerous questions about the recently adopted salaries for Fort Bend County Elected Officials for Fiscal Year 2025. To put it bluntly—this is completely unacceptable! It's a slap in the face to all Fort Bend County residents, many of whom are already struggling to make ends meet."

Covering Katy's owner is also employed by the Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office.