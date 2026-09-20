Records show County Attorney accused Covering Katy before obtaining court transcript

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Fort Bend County Attorney Bridgette Smith-Lawson publicly circulated an accusation that Covering Katy News misrepresented an Aug. 5 court hearing before her office obtained the official transcript, which arrived the next morning and confirmed the accuracy of the reporting she challenged.

Smith-Lawson did not attend the hearing. Covering Katy publisher Dennis Spellman did and recorded it after state District Judge Edward Krenek permitted members of the news media to record the proceeding.

Smith-Lawson's office did not receive the official transcript until 8:52 a.m. Aug. 6, the day after she sent her accusation to Houston-area news organizations. See the letter below in the Supporting Documents section showing when the court transcript was made available.

The title of the story was Judge says Daniel Wong can remain county judge while legal challenge moves forward. Read the story here.

Following Smith-Lawson's accusations, Covering Katy later published the transcript and identified where each quotation appeared so readers could compare its reporting with the official court record. Read that story here.

Records subsequently obtained through a Texas Public Information Act request show County Attorney's Office employees developing materials to publicize Smith-Lawson's accusation. But the 52 pages her office produced do not identify any specific factual error in Covering Katy's reporting.

What the transcript actually showed

The underlying court case concerns Daniel Wong's authority to continue exercising the powers of Fort Bend County judge while Smith-Lawson's legal challenge proceeds.

Covering Katy did not report that Krenek had finally determined Wong legally held the office. It reported that the legal question remained unresolved and quoted Kevin T. Hedges, the County Attorney's Office chief litigator who represented the state at the hearing, saying Wong was “entitled to exercise the powers of the county judge.”

The official transcript confirmed that quotation.

Hedges also provided colleagues with his own written account of the courtroom exchange. He said Krenek essentially asked whether Wong could continue acting as county judge in the absence of a court order preventing him from doing so.

Hedges said he responded that Wong “was entitled to exercise the powers of the county judge.”

He also explained that if Wong had already been removed from office, there would have been no reason to bring a quo warranto proceeding seeking his removal.

Hedges did not say Spellman misquoted him, misunderstood his remarks, took them out of context or misrepresented what happened in court.

Smith-Lawson did not withdraw her accusation after the transcript became available.

Hedges email can be seen below in the Supporting Documents section.

Accusation was developed for public release

Records show Smith-Lawson's accusation was developed for public distribution by employees of the County Attorney's Office.

Darius Porter circulated two proposed social media graphics responding to Covering Katy. Michelle Turner, an attorney in the County Attorney's Office, reviewed them and recommended one for publication.

Internal communications also show employees discussing the decision to identify Covering Katy by name.

Smith-Lawson singled out Covering Katy and Spellman for criticism even though other Houston-area news organizations reported the same essential development — that Wong would continue serving or conducting county business while the legal challenge proceeded.

Smith-Lawson also shared the County Attorney's Office accusation on her Facebook page.

Covering Katy responded beneath the post with a link to Spellman's response and encouraged readers to examine the evidence. Covering Katy documented with screenshots that its response remained visible to the account that posted it but was hidden from public view when the same post was viewed through other accounts.

Records don't identify alleged error

On Sept. 2, Spellman filed a public information request seeking records showing the factual basis for Smith-Lawson's accusation and communications concerning the accuracy of Covering Katy's reporting.

The request also sought records showing who received Smith-Lawson's accusation, including distribution lists and transmitting emails showing recipients.

The County Attorney's Office produced 52 pages but did not provide the requested complete distribution information or explain in the records provided why it was not included.

The records show responses from at least two news organizations that received the statement, but Covering Katy cannot determine from the production how widely the accusation was circulated.

More significantly, the records do not identify a specific statement in Covering Katy's Aug. 5 story that the County Attorney's Office says was factually incorrect.

“Smith-Lawson accused me by name of misrepresenting a hearing she did not attend. I was there; she was not,” Spellman said. “She made that accusation before her office obtained the official transcript, which confirmed every quotation in our story was accurate. I think it was irresponsible to publicly accuse a journalist of misrepresenting a court hearing before reviewing the court's official record of what was said.

“When I tried to give readers our side by responding to Smith-Lawson's Facebook post, my response was hidden from public view. We could still see it when logged into the Covering Katy account that posted it, but when we viewed the same post through other accounts, including Covering Fort Bend, our response wasn't there.

“And after all of this, the records her office produced still don't identify a single mistake by Covering Katy.”

Below is one photo showing that Covering Katy can view its response on Smith-Lawson's Facebook page but that it can not be seen when we attempted to view it with the Covering Fort Bend Facebook page.

× Expand Facebook and Covering Katy News This images shows how Covering Katy's response to the County Attorney's claims is being blocked from public view.

SUPPORTING DOCUMENTS