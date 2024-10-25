Costco Issues Additional Recalls Over Listeria Concerns

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Costco has recalled more products due to potential listeria contamination, expanding a broader recall of ready-to-eat chicken.

The latest recalls include Readywise 110 Serving Emergency Protein Bucket, Red’s Southwestern Grill Chicken Mini Burritos, El Monterey Mexican Grill Chicken & Cheese Taquitos, and Rana Chicken Truffle Carbonara and Tagliatelle Grilled White Chicken & Portabello Mushroom Sauce.

Listeriosis can cause symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, and gastrointestinal issues. In pregnant women, the infection can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, or premature delivery. Older adults and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of severe or sometimes fatal infections.

Treatment with antibiotics is often effective, and anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms within two months of eating contaminated food, particularly those at high risk, should seek medical care.

Costco typically contacts customers who purchased recalled items and maintains a list that includes lot codes and best-by dates of affected products.

Most of the recalls are tied to a larger recall of BrucePac ready-to-eat chicken products found to be contaminated with listeria.

Readywise’s emergency serving bucket contains shelf-stable food packages with a 25-year shelf life, intended for emergency use. The company says the recall is based on potential listeria contamination by one of its suppliers. Customers are urged not to consume the product and to return it to Costco for a full refund.

Red’s said its grilled chicken mini burritos are the only product affected by the recall, which was expanded voluntarily out of caution. Customers should return these items to Costco for a refund.

The El Monterey and Rana recalls are part of the Department of Agriculture’s Class I recall of cooked chicken products produced at BrucePac’s Durant, Oklahoma, facility. The USDA advises consumers to return these items to Costco for a refund and not to eat them.

The USDA’s list of products impacted by the BrucePac recall spans 343 pages, detailing hundreds of items containing ready-to-eat chicken produced between May 31, 2024, and Oct. 8, 2024. These products were shipped to other distributors, including restaurants, schools, and institutions.

According to the USDA, no cases of listeriosis have been reported in connection with the BrucePac products, and the contamination was discovered through routine testing.

