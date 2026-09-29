Copper thieves hit Gallery Furniture four times, causing $70,000 in losses, sheriff says

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Copper thieves targeted Gallery Furniture’s Grand Parkway showroom four times in just seven weeks, causing approximately $70,000 in reported losses before investigators arrested two suspects, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

The latest theft was reported Sept. 22 at Gallery Furniture, 7227 West Grand Parkway South, where thieves targeted copper power cables connected to air-conditioning equipment. The first of the four thefts was reported Aug. 5.

The Grand Parkway location is Gallery Furniture’s largest showroom and one of the most recognizable businesses in the Katy-Richmond area. Gallery Furniture was founded by Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale and has operated in the Houston area for more than four decades.

Copper theft can be particularly costly because the damage caused while removing wiring and other components can far exceed the scrap value of the stolen metal. Thieves frequently target air-conditioning systems, electrical equipment and buildings for copper, potentially leaving businesses facing damaged equipment, power or air-conditioning outages and expensive repairs.

Fort Bend County sheriff’s detectives reviewed surveillance video that captured two suspects during the latest theft, according to the sheriff’s office.

Information shared on social media and tips from the public helped investigators identify the suspects as Abraham Santiago, 38, and Magnum Schexneider, 31.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants charging both men with felony theft.

On Sept. 24, Fort Bend County sheriff’s detectives, assisted by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction Unit, located and arrested Santiago and Schexneider in Houston.

Both men were booked into the Fort Bend County Jail. The sheriff’s office said each was being held on a $100,000 bond.

“Tips from the public can play an important role in helping our investigators identify suspects and move cases forward,” Sheriff Eric Fagan said. “We appreciate the members of our community who came forward with information, as well as our partners at the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in bringing these suspects into custody.”