Construction related road and lane closures

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FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Drivers using the Grand Parkway, Westpark Tollway and Fort Bend Parkway could encounter lane closures as crews continue work along the Fort Bend County toll road system this week.

The Fort Bend County Toll Road Authority has announced the following construction related closures for the week of Aug. 17-24.

Grand Parkway

The northbound outside frontage road lane of the Grand Parkway at Peek Road remains closed around the clock. The long-term closure, which began July 31, is scheduled to continue through Aug. 31.

Westpark Tollway

No scheduled lane closures have been announced for the Westpark Tollway during the Aug. 17-24 period.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas should allow additional time and watch for workers and changing traffic patterns.

Fort Bend Parkway

Southbound drivers can expect alternating main lane closures at the Fondren Toll Plaza overnight Monday, Aug. 17. The closures are scheduled from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 17, the northbound right main lane and shoulder will be closed from the Fort Bend Parkway Extension Plaza to the Chimney Rock exit. The closures are scheduled daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday, Aug. 21.

That work is within the Harris County Toll Road Authority-managed portion of the Fort Bend Toll Road.