Congressman Troy Nehls won't seek reelection – Endorses his brother

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, announced Friday, Nov. 29, he will not seek reelection after his current term ends, marking the conclusion of a career spanning more than three decades in law enforcement and military service.

Nehls, who represents Texas' 22nd Congressional District, which includes portions of Fort Bend Count, including the Katy area, made the announcement on social media following Thanksgiving weekend discussions with his family.

"After more than 30 years in law enforcement serving and protecting my community as a police officer, constable, Fort Bend County Sheriff, an Army veteran, and six years representing this district in Congress, I have made the decision, after conversations with my beautiful bride and my girls over the Thanksgiving holiday, to focus on my family and return home after this Congress," Nehls wrote.

Before making the announcement public, Nehls said he personally informed President Donald Trump of his decision.

"President Trump has always been a strong ally for our district and a true friend, and I wanted him to hear it from me first," Nehls said.

Endorses twin brother Trever Nehls as successor

"Our district deserves a representative who already knows the people, the values, and the challenges we face," Nehls said. "I'm proud to say that person is my twin brother, Trever Nehls, who shares the same commitment to defending our constitution, securing our borders, and putting America First... I trust him, I believe in him, and I know he will fight every single day for the people of this district. He won't need on-the-job training; he's ready now."

Congressman Nehls' current term expires in January 2027.