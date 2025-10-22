Work begins on Community Volunteer Fire Department's Flood Rescue Training Facility in North Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Crews have begun clearing land for a $104 million swiftwater rescue training facility that will be one of the world's most advanced urban flood training centers and one of the only dedicated facilities of its kind in Texas.

The 27-acre property is located in Fort Bend County in the Mission Bend area along Bellaire Boulevard near the Harris County line, just west of Community Volunteer Fire Department Station 91. Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2026.

× Expand Google The location of the swiftwater training facility is along Bellaire Blvd. between Chickory Woods Ln. and San Pablo Dr.

One of world's most advanced urban flood training facilities

STORM Ranch, short for Swift Water Training for Operation and Rescue Missions, will serve as a state-of-the-art water rescue training center for the Community Volunteer Fire Department, operated by the Harris Fort Bend Emergency Services District No. 100. The facility is designed to provide realistic training for first responders in flood response and swiftwater rescue.

Colorado-based design firm Calibre-S2O says it will be "one of the world's most advanced urban flood training facilities."

Features will include various simulators for different flood scenarios, a building that can be intentionally flooded, a swiftwater channel, a dive tank and a powerboat training pond. The project's "Main Street" will feature a two-story residential building, a sunken residential building with a pitched roof, a high ropes tower and a mock two-story care facility with a flat roof connecting to the high ropes tower.

STORM Ranch will also include realistic road conditions with narrowed street intersections, utility poles, a rocky gorge area and a low-head dam simulating varying water levels for scenario-based training.

"This is an exciting step forward not just for Community Volunteer Fire Department, but for emergency responders throughout the state," said Samantha Smith, captain and public information officer. "The STORM Ranch will allow our teams to train in the same conditions they face during real-world incidents, ultimately saving lives and improving safety during high-water emergencies."

× Expand Calabre-S2O The STORM Ranch facility layout.

Facility to train 6,000 personnel yearly

The project represents years of planning and collaboration to enhance regional preparedness and response capabilities. Once completed, STORM Ranch will become one of the only dedicated swiftwater training facilities in Texas, serving as a resource for both local and state agencies.

The facility is expected to train up to 6,000 personnel yearly from local and regional partners. The campus will include a classroom training center, cafeteria, retail space and housing for visiting trainees.

Regional emergency response teams will no longer depend on finding a creek or river flowing at an ideal level to create the proper conditions for this vital training. With just the push of a button, the water can be turned on and off.