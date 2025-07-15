Commissioners vote along party lines to create redistricting committee

RICHMOND (Fort Bend Star) – In the latest salvo in Fort Bend County's ongoing redistricting battle, county commissioners in a party-line vote last week approved a citizens' committee to recommend changes to the county's precinct maps in what would be an unusual mid-decade redistricting.

Each of the commissioners, including Fort Bend County Judge KP George, will appoint two members to the committee.

In the interest of transparency, we are publishing the Fort Bend Star's coverage of this story rather than our own, as Covering Katy's publisher and owner, Dennis Spellman, is also a staff member of the Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office.

