Commissioner Andy Meyers Leads Celebration of First All-Abilities Park to be Completed by Fort Bend County

SUGAR LAND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers hosted a ribbon cutting at Galaxy All-Abilities Park on Saturday to celebrate a milestone: the opening of the first county-owned park designed so that people of all abilities can use the facility regardless of whether they walk, use a wheelchair, walker or other mobility aid, or have sensory or cognitive differences that affect how they interact with their environment. The 1.6-acre outdoor recreational space is located at 151 Stadium Drive in Sugar Land's Imperial neighborhood, adjacent to the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Annex.

The $1.6 million facility features a space theme as a tip of the hat to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the AAA professional baseball team which plays home games just half a mile away. It includes a wheelchair-accessible playground, interactive sensory walls allowing children to explore various textures and shapes, covered seating areas for year-round use, and shaded rest areas for family gatherings. The project was funded through voter-approved Fort Bend County parks bonds.

× Expand Dean Hrbacek Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers speaks at the ribbon cutting celebration for Galaxy All Abilities Park at 151 Stadium Drive in Sugar Land.

"Creating a park accessible to people of all abilities represents my commitment to bringing communities together, allowing individuals of every capability to play together, form connections and share life's joys," Commissioner Meyers said. "As one of the most diverse counties in the nation, it's essential that we honor unique differences while establishing environments and experiences where everyone can share a sense of belonging and have fun."

Joining Commissioner Meyers at the ribbon cutting were Sugar Land Mayor Carol McCutcheon, Sugar Land City Council Member Suzanne Whatley, Fort Bend County Clerk Laura Richard, County Treasurer Bill Rickert, former Sugar Land Mayor and current Fort Bend County Court at Law No. 6 Judge Dean Hrbacek, numerous dignitaries and people who live in the Imperial neighborhood where the park is located.

Orion, the beloved mascot of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, was also on hand for the celebration and the enjoyment of residents and their young children.

Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales is also building an All Abilities Park in Fulshear. We have a story about that park too. Read it here.

Prior to the park's official grand opening people have been visiting the park and some have posted video of it. This is one of those videos.

× #summerbucketlist #houstonfun #momlifebelike #momlife ♬ original sound - Hiii.imbomb @lovemsbomb 🚀✨ Galaxy Park is officially on our summer bucket list! If you’re looking for a fun, family friendly spot in the Houston area, check out Galaxy Park in Sugar Land! 🌎💫 This inclusive, space themed playground is perfect for kids of all abilities and lets their imaginations run wild. From unique play structures to an out of thisworld atmosphere inspired by the Space Cowboys, it’s a great place to spend the day, burn some energy, and make memories with the little ones. 🛸👩‍🚀 📍 Galaxy Park 175 Stadium Dr. Sugar Land, TX 77498 Have you been yet? Let me know what your kids thought! 👇💙 #thingstodoinhouston

Who we are: Covering Katy News is independently owned and operated by professional journalists with more than 50 years of combined experience. We accept no funding or advertising from any taxpayer-funded source — no government grants, no special purpose district advertising, no public money at any level. We are supported entirely by local advertisers and our subscribers, with no outside investors. Our owner and publisher, Dennis Spellman, has served since 2022 as the Precinct 3 Media Relations and External Engagement Manager for Fort Bend County which is responsible for the construction of Galaxy All Abilities Park. Since our founding in 2011, our editorial decisions have been made independently — and that will never change."