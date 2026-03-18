Cleanup Underway After 23 Rail Cars Derail Along Highway 90 Near OakBend Medical Center in Richmond

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A Union Pacific train derailment involving 23 railcars along Highway 90 near OakBend Medical Center prompted a multi-agency emergency response Wednesday in the Richmond and Rosenberg area, according to Fort Bend County Emergency Management.

No injuries have been reported and there is no current threat to public safety, emergency management officials said.

Response crews identified five railcars leaking ethanol, according to Fort Bend County Emergency Management. Two of the five have been successfully contained, with mitigation efforts actively underway on the remaining three. A sixth railcar containing corn syrup is also leaking, though officials said that material poses no danger to the public.

Crews are conducting controlled offloading of chemicals at the scene, emergency management officials said. The National Transportation Safety Board is en route and will lead the investigation into the cause of the derailment, according to Fort Bend County Emergency Management.

Air monitoring is continuing as a precaution, officials said. Fort Bend County Emergency Management reported no impacts to nearby waterways have been identified.

All railroad crossings in the area remain open except Collins Road, which is closed for the duration of response operations, according to Fort Bend County Emergency Management. Residents are encouraged to avoid the immediate area and use caution due to ongoing emergency activity.

Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers was at the Fort Bend County Emergency Operations Center and on the ground at the scene Wednesday.

"I want to recognize the outstanding work of our first responders," Meyers said. "Their professionalism was on full display, and because of their swift action, no one was injured and the public was kept informed and safe. I am proud of the men and women who show up when it matters most. This community is well served by the dedicated professionals who responded today."

Following completion of chemical offloading and the NTSB investigation, the site will be transitioned to Union Pacific for cleanup operations and rail repairs, which are expected to take several days, according to Fort Bend County Emergency Management.

The response involves local, county, state, federal and private partners, with additional specialized resources from across Texas supporting mitigation and recovery efforts, emergency management officials said.

Fort Bend County will continue to provide updates. Residents are encouraged to follow official Fort Bend County, City of Richmond and partner agency channels for accurate and timely information.

Who we are: Covering Katy News is independently owned and operated by professional journalists with more than 50 years of combined experience. Unlike many other local media outlets, we do not accept special purpose district funding — such as from MUDs, drainage districts or other taxing entities — nor do we accept funding from any government source, whether municipal, county, state or federal. We are self-sustaining — no outside investors — supported entirely by local advertisers. Our owner and publisher, Dennis Spellman, and his staff live locally, so we understand local issues. Since 2022, Spellman has also served county residents in a communications role for Fort Bend County Pct. 3. Since our founding in 2011, our editorial decisions have been made independently — and that will never change.