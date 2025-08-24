Chevy Chase brings 'Christmas Vacation' tour to Fort Bend County

SUGAR LAND, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Comedy legend Chevy Chase will host a special screening of the 1989 classic National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, followed by a live question and answer session with his wife, Jayni. The event will be at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land on Dec. 15, 2025, as part of his holiday tour.

The evening will begin with the Christmas movie classic and offer an opportunity to celebrate the film's enduring legacy. As Clark Griswold, Chase's misadventures have become a holiday tradition for countless families, and attendees can relive those moments with the actor himself.

The moderated discussion will delve into behind-the-scenes stories and personal anecdotes from the making of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. Fans will have the chance to ask their own questions during the Q&A segment, gaining insights into Chase's illustrious comedy career, which includes his time on Saturday Night Live and other classic films like Caddyshack.

The Sugar Land show is one of three Texas stops, with other dates scheduled for Grand Prairie and Austin. Ticket packages, including exclusive VIP opportunities for a post-show photo with Chevy Chase, are available.

The Smart Financial Centre is located off Highway 59 and University Boulevard at 18111 Lexington Blvd. in Sugar Land.

Tickets and more information are available online.