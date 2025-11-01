Houston Man Gets 20 Years for Strangling Girlfriend in Missouri City Home

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy) — A 49-year-old Houston man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for strangling his girlfriend nearly to death in 2021, Waller County District Attorney Brian Middleton announced Thursday.

Andre Waller was sentenced by 268th District Court Judge Steve Rogers to the maximum 20 years for felony assault family violence. He took just a few minutes to announce Waller's punishment.

Victim Strangled Until She Lost Consciousness

According to lead prosecutor Jacquelyn Toman, Waller and his girlfriend were together in their Missouri City home in September 2021 when the defendant became angry and kicked her in the chest, causing her to fall backwards. Over the next few hours, Waller kicked, punched, and dragged his victim across the floor, pausing only when their two-year-old daughter walked into the room. During the assault, the defendant strangled the woman until she lost consciousness. Police witnessed bruising all over the woman’s body.

Defendant Had History of Abusing Women

At trial, the State presented evidence of the defendant’s history of abuse against his girlfriend and a prior woman, and a prior felony drug conviction that resulted in prison time.

“We are grateful to not only our victim, who had the courage to come forward and testify against her abuser, but also to another victim who recounted the horrific abuse she endured from the defendant three decades earlier, Toman said. "With their cooperation, we secured a verdict that will ensure Waller never has another opportunity to harm these women or their families.”

Assistant District Attorney Jacquelyn Toman and Deputy Chief Johnny Wen, both assigned to the Domestic Violence division, tried the case. Assault Family Violence in this case is a second-degree felony punishable by 2-20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000. Waller was not probation eligible.

“I am proud of the good work our prosecutors do to achieve justice for those who suffer at the hands of bad men,” said District Attorney Middleton. “And I am especially proud of these brave women who stood up to their abuser and helped us protect others who might otherwise fall prey to the defendant.”