Paxton Brings Trump Endorsement Tour to Old Katy, Serves Up Political Red Meat at Midway BBQ

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Fresh off President Donald Trump's endorsement in the 2026 U.S. Senate race, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton chose Old Katy to launch his next campaign push. The Wednesday night stop was at Midway BBQ, a community staple since the mid-1990s, where he served up political red meat. The brisket may have been cooked medium, but his attacks on rivals came out extra-rare.

The event drew a standing-room-only crowd, with attendees parking blocks away as the venue filled beyond capacity. Paxton leaned heavily into Texas cultural identity as he sharpened his BBQ-flavored attacks on primary rival Sen. John Cornyn and his potential November opponent, state Rep. James Talarico.

Paxton began his speech by focusing on Talarico, joking that Texas has never elected a U.S. senator who does not eat meat and argued that embracing Texas barbecue was practically a qualification for statewide office.

Paxton then invited attendees to help test out nicknames for Talarico. Attendees had suggestions ranging from "Six Gender Jimmy" to "Low T Talarico," while another attendee proposed "Talafreako."

Listing Midway's offerings — oak ham, turkey, sausage, beef ribs, pork ribs and brisket — Paxton used the menu to draw a cultural contrast with Talarico, despite the state representative having been filmed eating meat on several occasions including a turkey leg at the Texas State Fair.

Paxton also spent time referencing his many lawsuits against the Obama and Biden administrations, touting legal fights over immigration, election law and COVID-era mail ballot policies.

He said his office filed 27 lawsuits in 22 months during the Obama administration, claiming an 80% success rate. Under Trump, Paxton said he shifted from "defensive litigation" to taking on "Big Tech" and pharmaceutical companies, citing lawsuits against Google, Facebook, Pfizer and Eli Lilly. Turning to the Biden administration, Paxton said his office sued the federal government more than 100 times, largely over immigration and border policies.

Paxton repeatedly framed the Senate race as a battle between Texas conservatives and what he called the Washington establishment, accusing Cornyn of undermining Trump-era border and immigration priorities. He argued Texas needs "two senators" aligned with the president's agenda, referencing Sen. Ted Cruz as the state's lone dependable conservative voice in Washington.

When it was time to wrap up his speech, Paxton circled back to the barbecue. "As we finish here tonight, this establishment that James Talarico would never come to," Paxton said. "I really feel sorry for him actually. He doesn't know what he's missing. Texas barbecue. Unqualified just on that alone. I don't know if you saw the pictures of Cornyn's barbecue, they're pretty bad, but at least he's trying."

× Expand Judge Daniel Wong Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton meeting with Fort Bend County Judge Daniel Wong on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

Earlier Wednesday, Paxton made a stop in Richmond to visit newly appointed Fort Bend County Judge Daniel Wong at his office in the historic courthouse. Paxton said he chose to meet with Wong because of Fort Bend County's increasing importance and to welcome him into his new leadership role following the corruption and scandal surrounding the previous administration. "I have known County Judge Wong for some time, and I have the utmost respect for his achievements and his reputation," Paxton said.

"I appreciate Attorney General Ken Paxton for taking the time to come to Fort Bend County for this official visit," Wong said. "Attorney General Paxton has shown tremendous leadership over the years, and his insights regarding the challenges facing Fort Bend are welcomed."

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