Astros sell Sugar Land Space Cowboys

SUGAR LAND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Houston Astros have agreed to sell three of its Minor League Baseball affiliates to Diamond Baseball Holdings, the team announced Dec. 9.

The three clubs — the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Corpus Christi Hooks and Fayetteville Woodpeckers — will remain affiliates of the Astros and continue to be led by their existing leadership, the team said. The teams will also continue to play at their respective home venues, including the Space Cowboys at Constellation Field in Sugar Land.

Diamond Baseball Holdings operates over 50 minor league teams

Diamond Baseball Holdings was formed in 2021 to support, promote and enhance Minor League Baseball clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball. The company owns and operates over 50 Minor League Baseball teams across the country.

"Diamond Baseball Holdings is the perfect partner for the Astros. Not only do they have a successful track record of investing in communities and Minor League Baseball, they also are committed to a best-in-class local fan experience," Astros owner and chairman Jim Crane said in a news release. "On behalf of our entire organization, I want to personally thank every employee and fan within each of the clubs for helping make the Astros a championship franchise."

The Space Cowboys compete in Triple-A, the Hooks in Double-A and the Woodpeckers in Single-A.

Astros acquired Sugar Land team in 2021

The Astros first acquired the Space Cowboys — then known as the Sugar Land Skeeters — in 2021. Along with the acquisition, the Astros and the city of Sugar Land partnered on a lease extension to keep the Space Cowboys at Constellation Field through the 2045 season.

The Hooks first debuted in 2005 and have been owned by the Astros since 2013. The Woodpeckers hosted their inaugural season in 2017.

"The Space Cowboys, Hooks and Woodpeckers embody what makes Minor League Baseball so special as each has cultivated deep community roots and a strong player development culture," said Diamond Baseball Holdings executive chairman Pat Battle and CEO Peter Freund. "Our goal is to work closely with the Astros organization to enhance the foundation that they have built, bringing additional investment, resources and a relentless focus on fans and players."

Crane said the Astros remain committed to the communities as affiliate partners.

"We look forward to continuing to grow the game of baseball together," he said.

Financial terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Constellation extends naming rights agreement

The Houston Astros and Constellation announced a long-term extension of the naming rights for Constellation Field, home of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. As part of the agreement, Constellation will continue to be the Official Energy Supplier of the stadium and the club. Constellation has held the naming rights for the 7,700-seat ballpark since it opened in 2012. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.