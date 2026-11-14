America's 250th anniversary celebration joins Richmond Pecan Harvest Festival for a day of history and family fun

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A town where heroes of the Texas Revolution once lived and where some are buried will become the setting for a celebration of America's 250th anniversary Saturday, Nov. 21, as Richmond combines a special historical commemoration with its popular Pecan Harvest Festival.

The Fort Bend County Historical Commission deliberately scheduled its "Turning 250: Fort Bend County Celebrates the American Journey" celebration to coincide with the 11th annual Pecan Harvest Festival, which traditionally draws thousands of visitors to historic downtown Richmond.

Organizers saw an opportunity to introduce festivalgoers to the Fort Bend Museum and the history of a community whose roots stretch back to the earliest Anglo-American settlements in Texas.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension estimated that 4,500 people attended the Pecan Harvest Festival in 2024, following an estimated 5,000 in 2023.

Both events are free and will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., within walking distance of each other.

Turning 250 brings history to life

Historical re-enactors portraying figures such as Thomas Jefferson and Davy Crockett will help bring America's past to life during Turning 250 at the Fort Bend Museum, 410 S. Fifth St.

The celebration also will feature local museums and cultural organizations, musical and dance performances, historical exhibits and hands-on activities for visitors of all ages.

"Turning 250 provides an opportunity for our community to come together and reflect on the history that has shaped our nation and our county," said Madeleine Calcote-Garcia, co-chair of the Fort Bend County Historical Commission's Turning 250 Committee.

The event commemorates the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776 while exploring how Fort Bend County became part of the American story.

Richmond's connections to Texas independence

Fort Bend County's history reaches back to the earliest years of Anglo-American settlement in Mexican Texas.

In 1822, members of Stephen F. Austin's Old Three Hundred established a settlement near a bend in the Brazos River. A small defensive structure built there became the nucleus of the settlement known as Fort Bend, a name later adopted by the county.

During the Texas Revolution in 1836, settlers fled as Mexican troops under Gen. Antonio López de Santa Anna advanced through the region. The evacuation was part of the Runaway Scrape, when families abandoned their homes ahead of the Mexican army.

Several prominent figures in Texas history had connections to the area.

Thomas Barnett, an early settler in what is now Fort Bend County, signed the Texas Declaration of Independence at Washington-on-the-Brazos on March 2, 1836. He later represented Fort Bend County in the Congress of the Republic of Texas.

Erastus "Deaf" Smith, one of Gen. Sam Houston's trusted scouts, helped destroy Vince's Bridge during the campaign that culminated in the Battle of San Jacinto. He later moved to Richmond, where he died Nov. 30, 1837.

Mirabeau B. Lamar earned recognition for his bravery during fighting with Mexican troops on April 20, 1836, and was appointed to command the Texas cavalry at the Battle of San Jacinto the following day. The battle, fought near present-day Houston, was the decisive victory in which Houston's army defeated Santa Anna's forces and secured Texas' independence from Mexico.

Lamar later became the second president of the Republic of Texas. He moved to Richmond in 1851 and is buried in the city's historic Morton Cemetery.

Jane Long, remembered as the "Mother of Texas," moved to Richmond in 1837, operated a boarding house and became a prominent landowner. She also is buried in Morton Cemetery.

Richmond was incorporated in May 1837. Fort Bend County was established Dec. 29 of that year, and Richmond was selected as the county seat Jan. 13, 1838.

Texas remained an independent republic until joining the United States in 1845.

× 1 of 5 Expand Covering Katy News The Fort Bend Museum, 410 S. Fifth St. in Richmond, stands next to the historic Moore Mansion. × 2 of 5 Expand Fort Bend Museum Exhibits at the Fort Bend Museum, 410 S. Fifth St. in Richmond, explore the people and events that shaped Fort Bend County. × 3 of 5 Expand Fort Bend Museum Exhibits at the Fort Bend Museum, 410 S. Fifth St. in Richmond, explore the people and events that shaped Fort Bend County. × 4 of 5 Expand Fort Bend Museum An interior gallery at the Fort Bend Museum, 410 S. Fifth St. in Richmond, provides space for artwork and exhibitions. × 5 of 5 Expand Covering Katy News The historic John M. and Lottie D. Moore House, commonly known as the Moore Mansion, stands next to the Fort Bend Museum in Richmond. Prev Next

A chance to discover the Fort Bend Museum and Moore Mansion

The Historical Commission hopes Turning 250 will encourage residents who have never visited the Fort Bend Museum to discover one of the county's historic attractions.

The Fort Bend Museum is located next to the historic John M. and Lottie D. Moore House, commonly known as the Moore Mansion. Built in 1883 and remodeled in 1905, the mansion was once home to John M. Moore, a rancher and businessman who served in the Texas Legislature and Congress.

The museum preserves Fort Bend County's history, from its earliest settlements and the Texas Revolution to the communities and industries that shaped its development.

Organizers hope festival visitors will take advantage of the nearby celebration to explore the museum and learn more about the county's past.

Pecan Harvest Festival celebrates Richmond's agricultural heritage

× Expand Pecan Harvest Festival Visitors stroll past vendor booths and enjoy food, shopping and family activities during the Pecan Harvest Festival in historic downtown Richmond.

Just down the street, the Rotary Club of Richmond will host its 11th annual Pecan Harvest Festival, celebrating a crop that has long been part of Fort Bend County's agricultural heritage.

The festival will feature artisan vendors, a farmers market, a classic car show, a pecan bake-off, children's activities, live entertainment, food trucks and vendors offering beer and wine.

Larry Pittman, who was president of the Rotary Club of Richmond in 2025, explained the festival's purpose in comments published by the Fort Bend Star last December.

"The Pecan Harvest Festival is intended to celebrate and recognize the impact pecan growers (professional orchards and interested individuals) have had in Fort Bend County for years," Pittman said.

The Fort Bend County AgriLife Extension Service and Fort Bend Pecan Growers Association participate in the festival through pecan judging, educational demonstrations and activities highlighting the crop's importance to the region.

The festival also supports Richmond Rotary's charitable work, including scholarships, community service projects and assistance to local nonprofit organizations.

"The Rotary Club of Richmond is proud to continue this community event," the organization said in an earlier festival announcement, which also explained that proceeds help support local charitable programs and student scholarships.

Two free celebrations in one historic downtown

Visitors can enjoy both events throughout the day, moving between historical exhibits and re-enactors at the museum and the food, shopping and entertainment offered at the festival.

Turning 250: Fort Bend County Celebrates the American Journey

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026

Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026 Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Location: Fort Bend Museum, 410 S. Fifth St., Richmond

Fort Bend Museum, 410 S. Fifth St., Richmond Admission: Free

11th annual Pecan Harvest Festival

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026

Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026 Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Location: Historic downtown Richmond, along Morton Street

Historic downtown Richmond, along Morton Street Admission: Free

For more information about the Pecan Harvest Festival, visit pecanharvestfestival.com.

Information about Turning 250 is available through the Fort Bend County Historical Commission.

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