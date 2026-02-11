Digitally altered photo circulates in Fort Bend County race for County Clerk

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Every day seems to bring a new racially charged attack on Republican county clerk candidate J.J. Clemence, an immigrant from China who has been an active member of the Fort Bend Republican Party for 20 years.

Doctored image shows Clemence in front of Chinese Communist flag

On Wednesday, Clemence discovered a new altered photo is now being circulated to make it appear that she's willingly posing in front of the Chinese Communist flag. The publisher also darkened her skin tone. The altered image was used as the featured image on a blog post that repeats the same claims her opponent has been making for weeks, using an unsigned blog post as proof.

"They needed to find another writer to repeat the same old untruthful claims," Clemence said. "They had a problem. The article they were circulating was unsigned and smart people noticed and discounted its claims. So, they needed a new accomplice who would sign his name to a new article, and in doing so, that publication also altered the featured image, making it appear that I posed for a photo in front of the Chinese Communist flag and they also altered the color of my skin, making it appear darker."

The article is written by Jeff Reynolds of a little know blog called Restoration News.

"The facts of their story don't pass scrutiny, so they need to produce propaganda and altered photos to make it appear they're telling the truth," Clemence said. "My opponent likes to say she fled from a communist country and she's a fighter of communism, but she is employing the tactics of the former Soviet state where she grew up. I moved to the United States from China. I understand the game she's playing. When McFarlane's supporters are not altering photos, they are altering the facts about photos that exist."

McFarlane refuses to answer questions

McFarlane will not answer questions about the altered photo or anything else Covering Katy News has asked her. She's made a blanket refusal, saying what Covering Katy publishes is "fake news."

Clemence says she never thought she'd be running for county clerk, but many people asked her to run after noticing the campaign behavior of her opponent.

County Treasurer Bill Rickert encouraged Clemence to run

One of those people is Republican County Treasurer Bill Rickert, who tried to coach McFarlane about her actions. He eventually gave up and encouraged Clemence to run.

"Tamara didn't listen," Rickert said. "Since then, her behavior has gotten exponentially worse. Now, if she somehow wins the nomination, she's been so vicious to J.J. that the general election voters, who are watching all this play out, will cast their ballot for the Democratic nominee, and we'll lose the seat currently being held by three-term Republican Clerk Laura Richard."

Clemence turns to prayer amid safety concerns

Clemence says she's turned to prayer during this difficult time because she's concerned about her safety and the safety of her family.

"In my prayers I've asked that my family be protected and that God help me understand what I'm supposed to learn from all these racist attacks, because that's what they are, exploiting people's racial fears to win an election is racist."

Campaign experience shapes vision for customer service

As difficult as this race has been, with Clemence, who immigrated from China, being portrayed as a tool of the communist regime, she says it's helped her focus on the importance of treating every person who walks through the doors of the clerk's office with dignity and respect.

"Customer service is what matters most," Clemence said. "Everyone will be treated the same regardless of race, religion or the political party they support. God has a reason for everything, and I think he's preparing me for my role as county clerk. He's allowing this to happen as a reminder of what it feels like for our residents who have been on the receiving side of racism."

Clemence wants to focus on improving county clerk's office

Clemence says she wants the campaign to be about how she'll improve the county clerk's office, not about the nonsense coming from her opponent.

"Laura Richard has been a wonderful county clerk. In January she'll hand over her office to a new leader and we'll need the right person to improve upon an office that's already running efficiently and professionally," Clemence said.

Plans include modernizing clerk's office operations

If elected, she plans to modernize the clerk's office.

"I'll build on the strong record-management practices already in place and enhance how official records are organized, preserved and accessed, while using the latest technology to strengthen digital systems and internal safeguards," Clemence said.

Expanding community outreach and online services

As part of improving customer service, Clemence plans to expand outreach to the community by adding mobile services and workshops. She plans to improve online tools so families, seniors, businesses, schools and new residents can easily access county services without long drives and long lines.

She's a certified auditor and says she will "apply proven audit and internal-control methods to reduce waste, improve accuracy, enhance security and protect taxpayer dollars."

Clemence sees the transition from Richard's leadership to hers as seamless.

Fort Bend County's diversity inspires hope

Clemence believes God is also reminding her of how many good people there are in Fort Bend, the most diverse county in Texas where, for the most part, everyone lives side by side in harmony. She says Fort Bend is home to immigrants from all over the world because the county is known as a place where everyone is welcome.

'Good People' of Fort Bend County Rally Around Clemence

"So many good people have stepped up and endorsed my campaign," Clemence said. "People have been so nice. I've gotten endorsements I never expected while my opponent is seeing just the opposite. Perhaps God is trying to send her a message too, and I hope she will listen.

"Forgiveness is hard but it's what I'm called to do. I must forgive what's being done. I'm also called to learn from this because there is a plan, and I do believe what the scripture says, fire refines you, if you walk through it with faith and you don't let it harden your heart."

Both Clemence and McFarlane have purchased campaign advertising on CoveringKaty.com at the same rate, with ads running in identical locations on the website for the same duration.

