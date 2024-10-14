75-Year Sentence for Child Sex Predator

Richmond, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Rather than risk being sentenced by a jury, defendant Paul Shannon Martinez pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual assault prior to the start of the punishment phase of his trial. The judge sentenced the 49-year-old Rosenberg man to 75 years in prison.

Prosecutors Jessica Ramos and Charann Thompson presented evidence that in February 2022, a young man disclosed to college police that he had been sexually abused as a child for several years by Martinez.

"The victim provided police a copy of a recording of the last sexual assault that he had kept as evidence, knowing one day he would have the strength to come forward," a statement from the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office said.

During the trial, prosecutors introduced evidence that the defendant began sexually abusing another child after the first victim left for college.

“Monsters walk among us,” said lead prosecutor Jessica Ramos. "The defendant disguised himself as a good family man and a passionate member of his church to hide the evil that lay within. When the abuse first came to light, those close to Martinez labeled the children as liars, not knowing the strong evidence of guilt the state had against him."

Aggravated sexual assault of a child is a first-degree felony punishable by 5 to 99 years or life in prison, along with a fine of up to $10,000.

Martinez will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and serve at least half of his sentence before being considered for parole.

“This defendant has been effectively handed a life sentence,” said District Attorney Brian Middleton. “For all the years he stole from his victims, I hope there is some consolation in knowing the rest of his life is forfeited to the prison authorities, and and he will never hurt another child again.”