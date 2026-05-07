Fort Bend stroke survivor urges others to ‘BE FAST’ during Stroke Awareness Month

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) — May is Stroke Awareness Month, and Houston Methodist is encouraging the community to learn how to recognize the signs of a stroke.

Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a stroke. Former patient Sergio Lopez can speak firsthand about how that knowledge can save a life.

Fort Bend County Man Suffers Stroke Just Days After His 40th Birthday

Just days after celebrating his 40th birthday, Lopez was driving home from work when he suddenly felt dizzy and experienced throbbing pain in his head. He brushed it off as a bad headache and lay down to rest. When his family returned home and found him immobile on the floor, they knew something was seriously wrong.

Lopez was unable to speak, and the right side of his face and body were completely stiff. His wife and two daughters acted quickly and called 911. Nurses at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital immediately recognized his symptoms as signs of a stroke and began treatment — a critical factor in his recovery.

"The hardest part about it all was seeing how scared my wife and two daughters were," Lopez said. "I never want them to have to go through that again."

Rehabilitation, Recovery and a New Outlook on Health

With intensive rehabilitation, Lopez's slurred speech improved, and he continues to regain mobility. Now, during Stroke Awareness Month, he hopes others will learn from his experience.

"I didn't really take my health seriously. That's changed," he said. "If something feels wrong, don't ignore it, especially when it comes to your blood pressure. Talk to your doctor."

Lopez has high blood pressure, a condition that runs in his family, and he admits he was inconsistent about taking his medication. His story is a reminder that a stroke can happen at any age and that recognizing symptoms quickly can save lives.

What Is a Stroke — and Why Every Second Counts

A stroke occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is blocked or reduced, preventing brain tissue from receiving oxygen and nutrients. Stroke is one of the leading causes of serious, long-term disability and is the fifth-leading cause of death in the United States.

Knowing what to do in the moment can make all the difference. Houston Methodist uses the acronym BE FAST to help people remember the warning signs:

B — Balance: Watch for a sudden loss of balance or coordination.

Watch for a sudden loss of balance or coordination. E — Eyes: Look for sudden vision changes or trouble seeing.

Look for sudden vision changes or trouble seeing. F — Face: Check for facial drooping or an uneven smile.

Check for facial drooping or an uneven smile. A — Arms: Watch for arm weakness or difficulty raising one arm.

Watch for arm weakness or difficulty raising one arm. S — Speech: Listen for slurred or unusual speech.

Listen for slurred or unusual speech. T — Time: Time is critical. Call 911 immediately if you or someone nearby experiences these symptoms.

Lifestyle Changes That Can Help Prevent a Stroke

Stroke can be caused by a wide variety of factors, including age, gender, race and health history. But many strokes can be prevented through lifestyle changes and management of existing medical conditions. Houston Methodist recommends:

Not smoking

Controlling blood pressure

Staying physically active

Maintaining a healthy weight

Eating a balanced diet and reducing fat and sugar intake

Managing blood sugar levels if diabetic

Lowering cholesterol levels

Keeping a regular sleep schedule

Avoiding alcohol

If you or someone you know may be at risk for a stroke, talk to a doctor about steps to minimize that risk. Appointments with Houston Methodist can be scheduled online or by calling 713-790-3333.