2025 Christmas Tree Lightings in Katy, Sugar Land, Richmond and Fulshear

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Several Fort Bend communities and businesses will host Christmas tree lighting ceremonies in late November and early December, marking the start of the holiday season with festive activities and family entertainment.

Friday, Nov. 22

LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch will kick off the season early with its tree lighting ceremony Friday. The shopping center's 50-foot Christmas tree will be illuminated during an event from 6 to 9 p.m. in Heritage Square. The celebration includes live entertainment, Santa and Mrs. Claus, a holiday marketplace featuring more than 40 vendors and photo opportunities.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Katy Beer Garden will host the J.V. Cardiff & Sons Christmas tree lighting from 5 to 8 p.m. in the parking lot at 5339 E. Third St. The event marks the return of a beloved local tradition that has not been held since 1999.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

The City of Katy will host its annual Christmas tree lighting from 6 to 8 p.m. on the Historic Town Square. The event will feature festive music, warm treats and a visit from Santa.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Sugar Land will hold its annual Christmas tree lighting from 5 to 8 p.m. at Sugar Land Town Square, 2711 Plaza Drive. The event will include festive live performances, photos with Santa, family activities, sweet treats and a countdown to the tree lighting. Free parking is available at Mercer Stadium, 16403 Lexington Blvd., with shuttles running continuously to Town Square from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Richmond will also host its tree lighting on Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. at City Hall Plaza, followed by the Community Christmas Walk through downtown from 6 to 9 p.m. The event will feature a First Friday Farmers Market, movie in the park, live performances by local high school choirs in the Fort Bend County Historic Courthouse Rotunda, s'mores by the fire and shopping at local merchants.

Friday, Dec. 6

Fulshear will host its Christmas tree lighting from 4 to 7 p.m. at City Hall, 6611 West Cross Creek Bend Lane. The event will feature the Fulshear High School choir, refreshments, photos with Santa and family-friendly activities.

All events are free and open to the public.